The babies were moved to another room at Al-Shifa Hospital to avoid brutal Israeli fire. Photo/X/jehadabusalim

GAZA – Israeli troops stormed al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza at midnight on Tuesday (14/11/2023), after cutting off communications in the area.

Thousands of patients, injured people and refugees took refuge in hospitals. The Israeli military said it carried out operations against Hamas, but there is no evidence to suggest Hamas was operating from the hospital.

Israel’s Barbary Actions

The following are some of the barbaric and brutal actions carried out by Israeli troops when they stormed Al-Shifa Hospital.

1. The Raid Is Still Ongoing

The hospital raid has now been 10 hours since it started, and is still ongoing. The operating room was one of many rooms raided.

The raids began in the middle of the night, and frightened patients, health workers and refugees.

2. Medical Staff Interrogated

Israeli troops are interrogating medical staff and searching all rooms. Checkpoints have been placed at the hospital entrance, and everyone entering or leaving will be questioned.

Israeli soldiers have raided and interrogated medical staff inside al-Shifa hospital, according to Al Jazeera Arabic.

Soldiers were reportedly inside the hospital and searched every room and ward.

Patients, doctors and those taking shelter inside the hospital have been told to leave the hospital under heavy fire.

Checkpoints have been set up at various entrances to the building, and anyone entering or being present is stopped and questioned.