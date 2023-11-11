We must enter these coupons before making the payment depending on the total amount of the purchase. These coupons can only be used once per account.

Unrepeatable offers on smartphones

The offers that AliExpress makes available to us today within the Pixel range are unrepeatable and we have never before been able to buy any of these terminals at these prices.

He Google Pixel 7available with a discount of 100 euros on its usual price and a final price of only 599 euros, is compatible with a 5G network, has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 5,000 mAh battery and a photographic module composed of 3 cameras of 50, 48 and 12 MP respectively. This model has 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space. Let’s remember the phones in Google’s Pixel range, they are always the first to update to new versions of Android and enjoy 5 years of updates.

If our budget is not so high, it is not necessary to give up the photographic quality that the gama Pixelsince, today, we can also find the Google Pixel 7a with a discount of 50 euros and a final price of 319 euros and the Google Pixel 6a for only 250 euros, after applying a discount of 50 euros.

Another interesting option available during AliExpress 11-11 is found in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, one of the best terminals on the market in relation to quality and price that we can buy for 205.59 euros, after applying a discount of 30 euros on its usual price. This terminal has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate accompanied by an 8-core MediaTek processor with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. The photographic module, made up of three cameras, includes a 50 MP main sensor, the battery reaches 5,000 mAh and is compatible with fast charging of up to 67W.

If we are looking for the maximum resolution when taking photographs, the model we are looking for is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G, a smartphone that shares the same features as the Pro model, but with a 200 MP main camera with optical image stabilizer, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. We can buy the improved version of the Remi Note 12 Pro for only 269.73 euros, with a 30 euro discount on its original price.

Other terminals that we can also buy during this promotion at incredible prices are:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for 129 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for 149.4 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for 154.99 euros.

The manufacturer OnePlus is also present during the 11-11 celebration on AliExpress with the OnePlus 11 5G, a terminal managed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, 5,000 mAh battery compatible with fast charging up to 100W. The main camera of this model includes a 50 MP sensor designed by Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad. Today we can buy the OnePlus 11 5G with a 100 euro discount with a final price of 589 euros.

Another interesting option from this same manufacturer, we find it in the OnePlus 10T 5G, a terminal with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 6.7-inch screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, managed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 4,800 mAh battery compatible with 150W fast charging (includes the charger in the box) and a photographic module whose main sensor reaches 50 MP. This model drops from the usual 369 euros to only 319 euros.

We can also find the following OnePlus models for significant discounts:

OnePlus Nord 2 5G with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for 199 euros.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for 215 euros.

OnePlus Nord N20 with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for 85 euros.

Tablets at knockdown prices

If we want to take advantage of the incredible 11-11 discounts along with the coupons to renew our old tablet, we find an excellent option in the Xiaomi Pad 6, an ideal tablet for playing or working with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 11-inch screen with 144 Hz refresh rate, 8,840 mAh battery compatible with fast charging up to 33W. We can buy the Xiaomi Pad 6 for only 284 euros.

Another interesting option that we can also buy today is the Xiaomi Pad 5, a tablet with an 11-inch screen, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, managed by the Snapdragon 860 and an 8720 mAh battery. This tablet drops from the usual 300 euros to only 250 euros.

If our budget is a little short, we can take advantage of this day to renew our tablet with the Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE, an 11-inch tablet with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 8,000 mAh battery and managed by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680. We can buy this tablet for 134 euros.

If we are looking for a larger tablet, the solution it offers us Lenovo with the YOGA Pad Pro it is ideal. It is a tablet with a 13-inch screen with 2K resolution, JBL speakers, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage and managed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. This model has a discount of 50 euros and a final price of 288 euros.

In addition to these models, at AliExprees we can also find the following offers on tablets for all budgets and needs.

Blakview Active 8 Pro with 4 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage for 210 euros.

BMAX I11 Plus with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage for 135.20 euros.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB for 114 euros.

Chuwi Hi10X Pro for 69 euros.

Don’t miss any messages with these smart watches

One of the most complete smart watches on the market is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47 mm, a model with which we can monitor blood pressure, blood oxygen level, heart rate in addition to any type of physical exercise we do. We can buy this model for 60 euros discount with a final price of 381.97 euros. The 44 mm model, with the same functions as the model Classicwe can also find it on sale during 11-11 with a final price of 271 euros.

If we are looking for a cheaper smartwatch, the Xiaomi S1 It is an excellent option to take into account, a model that monitors heart rate and blood oxygen level, includes GPS, AMOLED screen and is priced at 125.88 euros.

Another option from this same manufacturer is found in the Xiaomi Smart Band 8a quantifying bracelet that monitors heart rate and any type of physical activity with a 1.47-inch screen available for only 27.12 euros.

In addition to these offers, during AliExpress 11-11 we can also find these offers on smart watches and bracelets.

Your favorite music without cables with incredible discounts

Enjoying our favorite music or podcast without cables and isolating ourselves from our surroundings is very cheap by taking advantage of the AliExpress offer on Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Proheadphones with noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3, 24 hours of autonomy with the charging case, a price of 53.67 euros.

Another interesting option from the manufacturer OnePlus to enjoy our music wirelessly is found in the OnePlus Buds Pro 2headphones with active noise cancellation, 39 hours of autonomy using the charging case, sweat resistance with IP55 certification and that we can buy for only 85 euros.

If we are looking for headphones to enjoy 3D spatial audio, with noise cancellation and completely wireless, the Ugreen HiTune Max3 For 85.50 euros, they are an excellent option, especially if we also want to use it to enjoy our favorite movies or series.