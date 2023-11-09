loading…

A total of 10,569 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israeli bombs since the war with Hamas broke out on October 7. US officials predict the actual number is much higher. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The Ministry of Health in Hamas-controlled Gaza announced the total death toll from bombing Israel as of Wednesday it reached 10,569 people, including 4,324 children.

United States (US) Department of State officials actually predict the actual number is much higher.

In addition to the 10,569 people killed, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said, another 26,475 people were injured and at least 2,550 people were missing.

“In this period of conflict and war conditions, it is very difficult for us to estimate the number of casualties,” US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“To be honest, we think the figure is very high, and it could be that the figure is even higher than stated,” he said, as quoted by The Hill, Thursday (9/11/2023).

“We source from various people in the field,” added Leaf. “I can’t put a specific number on it, it’s possible it’s higher than reported.”

Leaf’s comments contradict statements by US President Joe Biden last month, who said he had “no confidence” in the figures provided by the Palestinian side.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Gaza’s Ministry of Health was “just a front for Hamas”.

“We cannot take anything that comes out of Hamas lightly, including the so-called ‘Ministry of Health,’” Kirby said at a White House press conference on October 26.

The US has reportedly asked Israel to avoid killing civilians, but an article in the New York Times last week revealed that Israeli officials “believe that heavy civilian casualties are an acceptable price in the military campaign”, comparing the operation in Gaza with the bombing of Germany and Japan in World War II.

Israel declared war on Hamas following the Palestinian militant group’s attack on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,400 Israelis, while more than 200 people were taken hostage.

Speaking to a House panel on Wednesday, Leaf described the plight of civilians in Gaza as “emotionally distressing” but said stopping Israel’s military operations would be wrong.

“To call a ceasefire at this time, which Hamas may or may not comply with, means allowing Hamas to control some 240 hostages, including babies and children, and also leaving most of the military infrastructure intact and Hamas’s terrorist capacity intact,” he said.

(but)