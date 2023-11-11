Suara.com – TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono carried out transfers, rotations and gave promotions to 105 high-ranking officers from three dimensions of the Indonesian National Army, including to high positions at the State Intelligence Agency (BIN). The large-scale transfer within the military was carried out ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The policy issued by the TNI Commander through Decree (SK) of the TNI Commander Number Kep/1286/XI/2023 on 9 November 2023 was confirmed by the Head of the TNI Information Center, TNI Rear Admiral Julius Widjojono when contacted in Jakarta, Saturday (11/11/2023 ).

In this decree, the highest number of high-ranking officers from the Indonesian Army were transferred or subjected to rotation, or received promotions, namely 56 people, followed by high-ranking officers from the Indonesian Navy with 37 people, and 12 people from the Indonesian Air Force.

From the ranks of the TNI AD, the TNI Commander appointed Lt. Gen. Arif Rahman as Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Wakasad). Then Lt. Gen. TNI Alfret Denny D. Tuejeh, who was originally Inspector General of the TNI AD, was replaced by Maj. Gen. TNI Hilman Hadi.

Lt. Gen. TNI I Nyoman Cantiasa, as stipulated in the Decree, was assigned to be Deputy Head of BIN. Cantiasa’s old position, Coordinator of Expert Staff to the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army, was filled by Major General TNI Sonny Aprianto, who previously served as Intelligence Assistant to the TNI Commander. The position of Assistant Intelligence Commander was also filled by Major General TNI Djaka Budhi Utama.

In the same decree, Brigadier General TNI Dian Herdiana currently serves as Commander of the TNI AD Intelligence Center. Then Brigadier General Rudy Saladin, who previously served as Special Staff to the Army Chief of Staff, is currently the Military Secretary to the President of the Ministry of State Secretariat.

The position of Head of the TNI AD Transportation Center is filled by Brigadier General TNI Iroth Sonny Edhie. Iroth’s old position as Commander of the Indonesian Army’s Crypto and Cyber ​​Center was occupied by Brigadier General TNI I Gusti Ngurah Wisnu Wardana.

Several Military Resort Commander (Danrem) positions were also subject to change, namely Danrem 102/Panju Panjung (Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan) held by Colonel Inf. Iwan Rosandriyanto, then Colonel Inf. Riyanto fills the position of Danrem 051/Wijayakarta (East Jakarta).

Brigadier General Kuswara Harja, who previously served as Deputy Head of the TNI AD Equipment Center, is currently Head of the TNI AD Equipment Center.

From the ranks of the Indonesian Navy, Vice Admiral TNI Nurhidayat, who previously served as Commander of the Indonesian Navy’s Hydro-Oceanographic Center (Danpushidrosal), is currently a high-ranking officer at the Indonesian Navy Headquarters due to his retirement. Nurhidayat’s replacement is his deputy at Pushidrosal, TNI Rear Admiral Budi Purwanto.

Furthermore, TNI Rear Admiral Edwin, who originally served as Commander of the Military Seaborne Command (Pangkolinlamil), is currently the Planning and Budget Assistant to the Chief of Naval Staff (Kasal). Edwin’s old position was replaced by First Admiral TNI Hudiarto.

TNI Rear Admiral Dr. Iwan Isnurwanto, who originally served as Asrena Kasal, was rotated to become a high-ranking officer at TNI AL Headquarters in order to retire.

In the same decree, the TNI Commander also appointed Marine Colonel (P) Dores Afrianto Ardi as Commander of the TNI AL Main Base (Danlantamal) I/Belawan. Meanwhile, Marine Colonel (P) Amrin Rosihan Hendrotomo, who previously served as Coordinating Commander of the TNI, was promoted to Commander of the Marine Combat Group (Danguspurla) Koarmada II.

TNI Rear Admiral Rachmad Jayadi, who was originally the Commander of Fleet Command (Pangkoarmada) III, is currently the Operations Assistant (Asops) of the TNI Commander. Rachmad Jayadi’s position was replaced by Rear Admiral TNI Hersan, who was originally Sesmilpres Kemensetneg.

From the ranks of the Indonesian Air Force, TNI Junior Marshal I Made Susila A, who originally served as Deputy Commander of Kodiklatau, became the Special Staff of the Kasau. Meanwhile, Marsda TNI Bambang Gunarto, who was originally Commander of the Air Operations Command (Pangkoopsud) I, was rotated to become Deputy Commander of the Kodiklatau.

TNI First Marshal Mohammad Nurdin, who was originally Air Base Commander (Danlanud) Roesmin Nurjadin, received a promotion to Pangkoopsud I. The position of Danlanud Roesmin Nurjadin was occupied by Air Marshal TNI Ferry Yunaidi.

Air Chief Marshal Ramot Christian Parlindungan Sinaga, who previously served as Commander of the Indonesian Air Force’s Doctrine, Education and Training Command Education Center, is currently Danlanud Sam Ratulangi. Then, Danlanud El Tari is currently filled by Marsma TNI Djoko Hadipurwanto. (Between)