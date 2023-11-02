1,025 hp for only 26,144 euros is really a top price for so much reliable power.

Not so long ago, 1,000 hp was an unprecedentedly high power. Some Skylines and Supras in Japan were able to achieve that power. But yes, those were tuned cars with modified racing blocks. The Bugatti Veyron was the first car where you could get 1,000 (well, 1,001 hp) with a factory warranty. An extremely expensive car. Nowadays you can go to Tesla for a car with more than 1,000 hp and a factory warranty for only 140 grand!

But it can be done cheaper. This Hellephant C170 engine will cost you the equivalent of 26,144 euros. The name is of course extremely cool. RB26DETT is cool too, but Hellephant C170 is cooler. It is basically the engine from the Dodge Challenger Demon 170 offered by Dodge Direct Connection. Just like Ford and GM, you can also go to Stellantis for extra powerful engines.

3 liters in size (and that’s just the compressor!)

It is a 6.2 liter V8 with a mechanical compressor of no less than 3 liters on top. So the supercharger on the engine already has twice the capacity of your BMW 418i Gran Coupé M Sport M4 CSL version. This also means that the engine has a lot more power than that 1.5 three-cylinder.

The engine delivers a maximum of 1,025 hp. That is unprecedented for an engine costing only 26,144 euros. It’s not just 1,025 horsepower, but 1,025 reliable horsepower. It’s just a new engine from a manufacturer. Not an over-tuned six-cylinder from the ’90s.

1,025 hp for 26,144 euros, but less is also possible

You may find 1,025 hp a bit on the exaggerated side. Then we have good news for you. A little less power costs a lot less money. If you go for a simple variant with 807 hp, you will only spend 12,257 euros. A step lower is the 717 hp version (from the regular Hellcat) and it will only cost you the equivalent of 8,956 euros. V8s without a compressor are also possible, as are the recently announced six-in-line engines. Then you are ready for a few thousand euros.

By the way, it’s just an engine. You have to find a suitable transmission yourself. And a car in which you will spoon the block, of course. It is the perfect engine if you have a cool restomod and are looking for a strong yet reliable engine. The undersigned opts for an old E 220 CDI T-Modell with the type plates still on it (header image).

So now the floor is yours, dear reader! What car would this Hellephant 170 engine fit into? Let us know in the comments!

