Thousands of buildings in Gaza were destroyed due to Zionist attacks. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – New satellite imagery commissioned by the BBC reveals the extent of destruction in northern Gaza, before the start of a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The satellite images were taken last Thursday, just before the cessation of hostilities went into effect, following weeks of Israeli airstrikes and fighting on the ground. Analysis of separate satellite data also provided a picture of the destruction across Gaza.

Drone footage and verified video also showed buildings and entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble. Although northern Gaza has been the focus of Israel’s ground offensive and borne the brunt of the destruction, widespread damage extends across the strip.

Israel says the northern part of Gaza, which includes the main urban center of Gaza City, is the “center of gravity of Hamas”, the group behind the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Israel says its bombing campaign successfully targeted Hamas commanders and fighters and accused the group of positioning itself in civilian areas.

Analysis of satellite data shows that nearly 98,000 buildings across the Gaza Strip may have suffered damage, with most of it concentrated in the northern region – as shown in the map above.

Data analysis was conducted by Corey Scher of the City University of New York Graduate Center and Jamon Van Den Hoek of Oregon State University. This is based on a comparison of two separate images, which reveal changes in the height or structure of the building that indicate damage.

We have analyzed satellite images of several areas that experienced severe damage.

The cities of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun in the north and northeast of the Gaza Strip were among the first cities targeted by airstrikes following the Hamas attack on October 7. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the area was a Hamas hideout.

Parts of Beit Lahia, which overlooks olive groves and sand dunes stretching towards the border with Israel, have been leveled. The satellite image below shows an area northeast of Beit Lahia, where a large number of buildings have now been destroyed.

Bulldozers appear to have cleared a path through the rubble and the Israeli military has cleared land and set up defensive positions around the fields.

The IDF also attacked the nearby small town of Beit Hanoun, less than 1.6 km (1 mi) from the border. It said 120 targets were struck in the area on the first day of airstrikes.

(ahm)