Residents transport victims of an Israeli air strike in the Jabalia refugee camp, Gaza Strip. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Two Israeli attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza left 1,000 people dead, injured or missing, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A total of 195 people were killed in air strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday (1/11/2023).

Another 777 people were injured and 120 were missing, thought to be trapped under the rubble of flattened residential buildings.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said another soldier had been killed by Palestinian fighters in Gaza, raising the number of soldiers killed in Gaza to 17 since the ground offensive expanded on Tuesday.

The soldier, a commander of infantry battalion 7007, was killed on Wednesday, the Israeli military said.

The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza has stopped operating due to ongoing Israeli attacks and fuel shortages, according to Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

In a post on X, Fahrettin Koca said the hospital was closed on Wednesday despite repeated warnings.

“The international community must make a choice between letting patients die or saving their lives,” Koca said.

He explained, “Unfortunately, the international community and relevant institutions have not taken sufficient action to prevent attacks on hospitals.”

