“Wherever you go, you will meet a Galician”: that is what a famous Spanish saying goes, which refers to the emigrant past of its people and their adventurous spirit to make their way anywhere. The phrase, although it is only a cliché like many others, could be applied to the explorer Alfonso Graña, a Galician who was found in the Amazon jungle converted into nothing less than the king of the Jíbaros.

The idea of ​​”finding a Galician anywhere in the world” happened to the residents of Iquitos, Peru, when one day, at the end of the 1920s, they saw a group of Wampis Indians appear in the Amazon River, arriving from the jungle and approached the city in several canoes full of fish to trade.

What surprised them most was realizing that the person leading them was not an indigenous person, but rather a white man, with glasses, tall and very thin, who responded to the name Alfonso Graña. Known as Alfonso I of the Amazon, this resident of Ourense reigned for 12 years in a territory equivalent to half of Spain. This is his story.

Back in 1890, poverty and disease plagued the regions of Galicia, prompting mass emigration to America at the end of the 19th century. Among those who left was Alfonso Graña, who lived in a town in the province called Avión and who, like many other young people in the area, embarked for Brazil. Shortly after arriving in Latin America he moved to Iquitos, Peru, where he dedicated himself to rubber collectionbooming at that time.

He was only 18 years old and had a dream: to find fortune.

However, in the mid-1920s, in the midst of the global collapse of rubber prices due to the crisis of this material due to competition from Malaysia, he was left without a job and decided to go into the depths of the jungle together with another Galician friend to descend the Amazon in search of a better future, as a gold digger.





Luck did not want them to get very far, because shortly after entering the thick jungle they were captured by an indigenous tribe of Jíbaros. It is known about this tribe that they were skilled warriors, hunters, head reducers, some even cannibals and cruel murderers of white men. There is not much information about what happened to his partner, although it is suspected that he was executed.

Grana was luckier. Being captive, the daughter of the chief of the tribe fell in love with him. And the Galician was forced to marry her. When he died, he became the first white apu (leader) of the Shuar. He was crowned King of the Jíbaros and the Western Amazon, with the name of Alfonso I, a position he held for 12 years and which made him the last monarch that Galicia has produced in a thousand years.

In Graña’s hands there was a huge area of ​​land to govern. And that turned out better than expected. During the first years earned the respect of the indigenous people, who saw him as a deity for not getting sick and for his audacity and intelligence. Although he arrived in America illiterate, he learned to read and was soon teaching members of the tribe how to build water mills and other devices for drying meat, extracting salt, etc.

Another thing that earned him respect among the indigenous people and inhabitants of the region was his dedication to establishing a commercial relationship with the Peruvian city of Iquitos, which would last for years. Twice a year and in large canoes, he and his tribe appeared on the banks of the river with jungle products with which to trade.





In the book Mosquera and Graña, captains of the jungle, Víctor de la Serna tells the following: “It was learned from some Jíbaro Indians, from the huambisas (wampis) tribe, that there through the gigantic crack that the Amazon opens in the “Ande, towards the Pongo de Manseriche, a white man lived and ruled. Graña was the king of the Amazon. And then one day, towards Iquitos, a jangada with Jíbaro Indians, many goods and Graña advanced along the river.”

As this relationship with civilization prospered, his men marveled at the pleasures of modern life across the river. Graña took them to the city to have their ulcers treated, their hair cut, he bought them ice cream and I took them to the movies. Sometimes they even put on a suit and top hat and cruised around town in a Ford convertible.

He also organized expeditions to the jungle. In 1933, the Spanish pilot, also Galician, Francisco Iglesias Brage, embarked with our protagonist on an expeditionary project to travel throughout the Amazon along with 5,000 Indians over whom he reigned, to record a film.

He also helped recover a crashed Peruvian air force floatplane and one of its crew. This helped him to have his sovereignty of the Amazon recognized by the ruler of Peru. Proof of his authority in that field is that the North American oil company Standard Oil, owned by John D. Rockefellerhad to negotiate with Graña to be able to carry out an oil survey in the Upper Amazon.

His days ended in December 1934. A Spaniard living in Iquitos sent a letter to Iglesias Brage, the pilot we talked about before, informing him of Graña’s death. The letter said: “I assume you are aware that poor Graña died last month, when he was on his way to his Marañón farm. The poor man suffered from stomach cancer and had no remedy.”

Nobody knows what happened to his rests or how the Jíbaros fired their leader. His grandson, Kefren Graña, leads the Wampis Federation of the Rio Santiago, which controls the natural resources of the Kingdom that his grandfather once ruled. Nothing remains of him except his legacy and, back in Galicia, a plaque in his house in Avión that says: “Birthplace of Alfonso Graña, King of the Jíbaros. 1878 – 1934.”

