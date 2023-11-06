loading…

Around 100 Israeli doctors in an open letter called on the military to bomb the largest hospital in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – About 100 doctors Israel has signed an open letter calling on the military to bomb Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in Gaza, Palestine. This call sparked criticism from Palestinian doctors.

In an open letter in Hebrew, Israeli doctors said that Al-Shifa Hospital was infrastructure used by Hamas.

“Terrorist organizations use hospitals as their bases, for years Israeli citizens have suffered from deadly terror,” the letter said.

“Gaza residents found it necessary to turn hospitals into terrorist nests to take advantage of Western morality, they are the ones who brought destruction upon themselves; terrorism must be eliminated everywhere. Attacking terrorist bases is the right and obligation of the Israeli army,” the letter continued.

The letter also said that it was mandatory for the Israeli army to target hospitals suspected of being used to protect Hamas.

“Those who equate hospitals with terrorism must understand that hospitals are not a safe place for them,” the Israeli doctors wrote.

The open letter received widespread criticism in the cyber world.

Ghassan Abu Sitta, a British-Palestinian surgeon currently in Gaza, used the social media platform X to criticize the letter.

“100 Israeli doctors signed a petition calling for the destruction of all hospitals in Gaza. Good people with good college attitudes. They must have taken the same Hippocratic oath as Harold Shipman,” he wrote, referring to a convicted British doctor and serial killer sentenced to life imprisonment in 2000.

Since the start of the war on October 7, Israel has repeatedly bombed hospitals.