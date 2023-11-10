Stefanía Villamizar González, a 10-year-old dancer, died due to a strange infection she contracted after spending a few days in Santa Marta, a city on the Caribbean Sea in Colombia. Her little girl was on vacation with her family and she spent most of her time at the pool. Mother and daughter arrived in the capital of Magdalena on June 18 and two days later Stefanía presented health problems related to intense ear pain, vomiting and fever.

Initially the episode was treated as a common ear infection. Back home, the pain gradually eased. But on July 4th, the situation worsened. The mother explained that the little girl did not want to get out of bed and that the light caused intense discomfort in her eyes. Once she struggled to reach the bathroom, the little girl started having convulsions and was admitted to the emergency room. On July 26, Stefania was diagnosed with brain death and two days later she was declared dead.

Experts believe that the cause of death is linked to Naegleria fowleri, also known as brain-eating amoeba, which usually nests in fresh water, although in some cases its presence has been found in water parks and swimming pools. It kills 97% of its victims.

A relative of the little girl told local media: «We are sharing our story so that all families can take the necessary precautions. We are destroyed, devastated. Stefanía was a tennis player, skater and ballet dancer who dreamed of becoming a gymnast. The operations director of the hotel where Stefanía is believed to have contracted the amoeba has pledged to strengthen safety standards. At this time he is not aware of any criminal charges.