UNESCO General Conference at its headquarters in Paris, France. Photo/REUTERS

PARIS – UNESCO’s official language is the language used in official UNESCO meetings, such as General Assemblies, Conferences and Committees.

UNESCO’s official languages ​​are also used in official UNESCO documents, such as resolutions, recommendations and reports.

Currently, there are 10 official UNESCO languages, namely:

1. English

English is the most widely used official language of UNESCO. English is the mother tongue of about 375 million people in the world, and the second language of about 1.5 billion people.

English is also the official language of 53 UN member states, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

2. French

French is the second most widely spoken official language of UNESCO. French is the mother tongue of about 274 million people in the world, and the second language of about 200 million people.

French is also the official language of 29 UN member states, including France, Belgium, Switzerland and Canada.

3. Arabic

Arabic is UNESCO’s third most widely used official language. Arabic is the mother tongue of approximately 422 million people in the world, and the second language of approximately 200 million people.

Arabic is also the official language of 26 UN member states, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria and Iraq.

4. Mandarin

Chinese or Mandarin is the fourth most widely used official language of UNESCO. Mandarin is the mother tongue of about 1.1 billion people in the world, and the second language of about 1.5 billion people.