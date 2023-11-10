He is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Hollywood who hides a few very interesting curiosities. We review these 10 surprising facts about Christopher Nolan and one that will leave you totally crazy.

Loved by many and disowned by many others, Christopher Nolan He continues to be one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Hollywood which has a very interesting filmography.

Especially valued for his Dark Knight trilogy in which he portrays one of the best Batman in cinema, Nolan also has other highly valued works such as Memento, Inception, Interstellar or the recent Oppenheimer.

With so many years of career, the director hides a multitude of curiosities of all kinds, from those that are in the public domain to others that even the most die-hard fans of the filmmaker may find surprising.

Today, at Hobby Consolas, we compile these 10 surprising facts about Christopher Nolan and one that will leave you totally crazy.

Christopher Nolan Fun Facts:

He is color blind

A fact that probably very few know about Christopher Nolan is that the filmmaker suffers from color blindness, something curious coming from a film director.

However, his color blindness is quite mild and only has difficulty distinguishing shades of red and green colors.

He convinced his family to appear in his first feature film

Since he was a child, Nolan has always been a film lover and at the age of seven he was already practicing recording home movies with a Super 8 camera.

For his first feature film, Following, Nolan convinced his father and friends to appear in the film and to lend their houses to use as a location..

Despite everything, it took a year to shoot the film because he could only film on weekends due to the cast and crew having full-time jobs.

He agreed to make the Dark Knight trilogy to have support for more ambitious projects.

Another of the Christopher Nolan curiosities It has to do with his most famous saga, the Dark Knight trilogy, where the filmmaker made one of the best film adaptations of Batman.

However, Nolan decided to agree to make these superhero films to keep Warner executives happy and thus be able to have support in more ambitious projects, such as Inception.

He loves working with Hans Zimmer

Nolan is very meticulous in his films, even when it comes to selecting the soundtrack. That is why he tries to surround himself with great professionals to give sound to his filmography.

One of his favorites is Hans Zimmer, Oscar-winning composer for The Lion King with whom the filmmaker has worked in films such as The Dark Knighto, Origen o Interstellarwhose work on the latter he considers to be the best that Zimmer has ever composed.

Hans Zimmer performed 300 minutes of music for Origen

Continuing with the Christopher Nolan curiosities we have the elaborate work that was done for the soundtrack of Inception, one of the filmmaker’s most notable films.

For the music of Origin Hans Zimmer composed 300 minutes of music, although the film’s running time was only 148 minutes.so Nolan had material to choose from.

It took almost 10 years to write the script for Origin

For Nolan Origen it is one of his longest-running projects, since I had already conceived the idea since filming finished Insomnia.

However, various projects caused delays in the completion of the script and it took nine years to have it ready to launch.

He is a lover of IMAX cameras

Despite digital advances in the film industry, Nolan is a strong supporter of analog film and has championed its continued use, working hard to preserve and promote the traditional film format.

For it, The filmmaker has become a fan of IMAX cameras when it comes to making the most of the immersive cinematographic experience.something that is especially noticeable in his most recent film, Oppenheimer.

Hates using CGI

Universal Pictures

As a firm defender of the traditional method, Christopher Nolan has always been reluctant to use digital effects in his films and Try to do everything manually so that the sequence is as real as possible.

We have one of its greatest achievements precisely in Oppenheimerbecause it is a film that, despite the shocking sequences with the atomic explosion, It is a film in which no CGI has been used in the entire footage..

He grew 500 acres of corn during the filming of Interstellar

Continuing with the interesting facts about Christopher Nolan As for his firmness in not recreating anything by computer, we have the madness he did during the filming of Interstellar, another of his highest-rated films.

In order not to recreate the scene on a computer, Nolan decided to grow 500 acres of corn to film the countryside scenes in Interstellarsomething he did thanks to his experience as a producer on Man of Steel.

What’s more, everything that was grown was later sold and they made profits that they knew how to use very well for the film.

He has worked with Michael Caine six times

Among all the actors he has directed, The person Christopher Nolan has worked with the most has been Michael Caine..

There have been a total of six times that Nolan has worked alongside Caine in the films Batman Begins, The Final Trick (the Prestige), The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar.

He has only been nominated once for an Oscar for Best Director.

Within all its curiosities, probably the fact about Christopher Nolan that will leave you completely crazy is the fact that he has only been nominated once for an Oscar for Best Director.

Despite having a most spectacular filmography, he has only been nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Director category for his work on Dunkirk, but lost to Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water.

So far our review of these 10 surprising facts about Christopher Nolan and one that will leave you totally crazy. If you want to know more movie curiosities, here we leave you these 10 surprising facts about Clint Eastwood and one that will leave you completely crazy.