loading…

Palestinians mourn the death of their relatives due to Israeli bombing in the southern Gaza Strip in Rafah on November 7, 2023. Photo/AP/Hatem Ali

GAZA – Israel has become the target of international condemnation for its acts of genocide committed against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Currently, Israeli attacks have killed more than 11,000 Palestinians. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that every 10 minutes, one child dies in the Gaza Strip.

However, until now no country has dared to implement real sanctions against Israel. The Zionist state also always escapes criticism at the UN Security Council because it receives protection from the United States (US) and Western countries.

Every country in the world can actually impose sanctions on Israel for the war crimes it has committed against Palestinians. Of course, if that country has the courage to implement sanctions against Israel.

In general, sanctions are divided into two, namely economic and political sanctions. The following are various forms of sanctions that can be applied to Israel, both in the economic and political fields.

1. Arms Embargo

Arms embargo, namely a ban on selling weapons to Israel. So far, only a few countries have implemented a total arms embargo against Israel, namely the Soviet Union (1973-1991), Cuba (1973-present), Venezuela (2002-present), and Iran (2022-present).

2. Restrictions on Export of Goods

Restrictions on the export of certain goods, namely restrictions on the number or types of goods that can be exported from or to Israel.

Sanctions restricting the export of goods to Israel can be imposed by a single country or by a group of countries.

Restrictions on the export of goods to Israel can be applied by various countries in the world, both countries that have diplomatic relations with Israel and countries that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

The move to restrict exports of goods to Israel could be imposed in response to war crimes committed by Israel against Palestinians.