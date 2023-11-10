Suara.com – Can’t believe it’s been 2 years since Vanessa Angel and Bibi Ardiansyah passed away. The husband and wife couple breathed their last as a result of a car accident on the Nganjuk-Surabaya toll road, Jombang, on November 4 2021.

Vanessa Angel and Bibi Ardiansyah left behind their only son who was 18 months old at the time, Gala Sky Andriansyah. Kekinian Gala Sky is raised by the family of Haji Faisal, Vanessa Angel’s in-laws.

Check out the following portraits of Vanessa Angel and Bibi Ardiansyah during their lifetime.

1. Vanessa and Bibi’s wedding

Portrait of Vanessa Angel and Bibi Andriansyah in Life (Instagram/@bibliss)

Vanessa Angel married Febri ‘Bibi’ Andriansyah on January 11 2020. Before formalizing the marriage, Vanessa and Bibi had a serial marriage in December 2019. The two of them were blessed with one child named Gala Sky Andriansyah on July 14 2020.

2. Couple Goals

Portrait of Vanessa Angel and Bibi Andriansyah in Life (Instagram/@bibliss)

Vanessa and Bibi are known as netizens’ couple goals. Not only showing off romantic moments, the two of them don’t hesitate to show their funny side on social media. This couple truly complements each other.

3. Work hard for Gala Sky

Portrait of Vanessa Angel and Bibi Andriansyah in Life (Instagram/@bibliss)

Vanessa and Bibi worked hard for their son, Gala Sky. It is known that both of them have a series of businesses ranging from clothing lines, jewelry, textiles to food and drinks.

4. Deadly Accident

Portrait of Vanessa Angel and Bibi Andriansyah in Life (Instagram/@bibliss)

On November 4 2021, Vanessa died as a result of a car accident on the Nganjuk-Surabaya toll road, Jombang.

In this incident, Vanessa was in a white Mitsubishi Pajero Sport car with 4 other people, namely Bibi’s husband, Gala Sky, a household assistant (ART) named Siska Lorensa and a private driver, Tubagus Joddy.

5. Killed in an accident

Portrait of Vanessa Angel and Bibi Andriansyah in Life (Instagram/@bibliss)

Vanessa and Bibi died in the single accident. Siska Lorensa suffered serious injuries, while Gala Sky and Tubagus Joddy suffered minor injuries. The incident occurred because Tubagus Joddy was considered negligent and is now languishing in prison.

6. Buried side by side

Portrait of Vanessa Angel and Bibi Andriansyah in Life (Instagram/@bibliss)

Vanessa and Bibi were buried side by side in the same grave at TPU Malaka, South Jakarta on November 5 2021. Both the family of Haji Faisal and Doddy Sudrajat, Vanessa Angel’s father, never missed visiting the deceased’s grave.

7. Fate of Gala Sky

Portrait of Vanessa Angel and Bibi Andriansyah in Life (Instagram/@bibliss)

After the death of Vanessa and Bibi, custody of Gala Sky was contested by the families of Haji Faisal and Doddy Sudrajat. After going through a long process, Gala was finally taken in by Haji Faisal’s family.

8. Gala Sky Videos Often Make You Sad

Portrait of Vanessa Angel and Bibi Andriansyah in Life (Instagram/@bibliss)

Recently, a video of Gala Sky’s enthusiastic story about Vanessa and Bibi after coming home from school went viral on social media. Gala Sky said that she missed Vanessa and Bibi when asked by her nanny. Videos of Gala Sky missing her late parents often make her sad.

9. Vanessa Angel’s Instagram account is missing

Portrait of Vanessa Angel and Bibi Andriansyah in Life (Instagram/@bibliss)

Since 2022, Vanessa Angel’s Instagram account has been lost. Even though Gala Sky often visits this account when she misses Vanessa and Bibi. However, Bibi’s Instagram account, namely @bibliss, can still be accessed.

10. It’s been 2 years

Portrait of Vanessa Angel and Bibi Andriansyah in Life (Instagram/@bibliss)

On the second anniversary of the death of Vanessa and Bibi, namely November 4 2023, the families of Haji Faisal and Doddy Sudrajat took time for a pilgrimage.

Contributor: Trias Rohmadoni