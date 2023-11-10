We do our own casting and select the 10 best actors to be Link in The Legend of Zelda movie. What do you think?

Unless you live on another planet, you’ve probably already seen the official announcement for The Legend of Zelda movie. Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad have provoked the collaboration between Nintendo and Sony Pictures that will give life to the live-action that will take us to Hyrule soon in theaters. And this, of course, has unleashed the big question: Which actor will be Link in the live-action The Legend of Zelda movie?

We still do not know the casting or distribution that the Zelda movie will have and, leaving fans’ fears about a specific actor aside, there are several names that would fit very well with the Hero of Hyrule. If we stick to video games, we must look for actors who have something similar to Leonardo DiCaprio, who served as the inspiration for the Link from Ocarina of Time onwards; and also with Peter Panwhich was the image that Miyamoto had in mind when he created his character. You’d expect them to go that route, right?

Well maybe not. So, to prepare the body, so that you too let your imagination flyor for Nintendo to collect ideas if they want, here we are going to choose 10 perfect actors to be Link in the live-action Zelda movie.

Zelda movie casting – 10 ideal actors for Link

Euphoric, pirates, chocolatiers, mutants… There are many possibilities if we take a look at the huge range of Hollywood actors there is, and even more so if we extend it to the whole world. For our selection, we have chosen profiles that fit with Link (except for his non-talkative nature), and we also wanted to look at some recent talents who show potential and who would align brilliantly with the Hylian.

We are not going to forget the inspirations behind Link. The modern Link that we have from Ocarina of Time has a design inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio, while the original was devised with Peter Pan in mind. Are there actors who can convey the same energy as these two names? Of course. So, so that you can let your imagination fly, so that you also think about the name, or so that Nintendo can get ideas, here are our 10 ideal actors to be Link in Zeld’s live-actionto. Go for it!

Tom Holland: El Spider-Man de Hyrule

Let’s raise the first vial quickly. Tom Holland He is a good candidate to be Link. The British actor is a well-known face in the world of cinema, he is closely linked to Sony Pictures and everyone loves him for being our friend and neighbor Spider-Man. His most popular roles stand out for a big heart and a lot of physical demand, the combination that Hyrule seeks in its hero. In addition, his record is full of surprises such as his role in El Diablo at all hours. Despite fans’ fears, he may be an ideal Link for live-action.

Jacob Elordi: The most impressive Link

Jacob Elordi He is, without a doubt, one of the best actors in Euphoria. The Australian actor, although Basque origin, eats up the screen when he brings out his gifts for representing characters with a strong emotional background and complexities. It is true that Link is not characterized simply by that. But, if we are looking for a young and imposing image, without falling into the excessive figures of Henry Cavill or even Alan Ritchson, Elordi is perfect, along with another candidate that we will talk about later. Maybe for a Link in the dark and more adult style of Twilight Princess?

Lucas Till: A Mutant Hero

The Son of Hate is well known for being part of the first generation X-Men. Lucas Till He is an actor from Texas who has many roles in the world of film and TV. From House to Hanna Montana, his most popular role has been that of Havok, X-Men mutant who used solar energy. He looks very similar to Link and we already have him linked to a heroic figure. Why not make him worthy bearer of the Destroying Sword of Evil?

Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Links

From a hero we have to go to a villain who likes the strangest things (sorry for the joke). Jamie Campbell Bower is known worldwide as Henry Creel, o Vecna, the villain of Stranger Things. Although be careful, because he was also a Volturi in Twilight. The London actor has a career closely linked to fantasy and science fiction, and its image is most characteristic. Just like what happens to Link!

Alexander Ludwig: Del Valhalla a Hyrule

Maybe if we talk to you about Alexander Ludwig You may not be entirely clear who it is, but if we talk to you about Bjorn IronskinSurely it sounds familiar to you from the series Vikings. We know the Canadian actor for his Viking side, as well as for his role in The Hunger Games. Two characterizations in which he shows his strength and leadership skills, what we would ask of Link. The truth is that he moves away from the androgynous appearance of the Hylian, but, if Nintendo is looking for a seasoned warrior, this one more than fits the bill.

Nicholas Hoult: This Link is a Beast

The actor who made the big jump to fame for his thuggish role in Skins He became one of the key characters in the X-Men universe by playing Hank McCoy, better known as Beast. The enormous range of roles she has played Nicholas Hoult over the years shows that it has a truly all-terrain profile and, although he has a certain predilection for science fiction, he has made everything from historical dramas to black comedy. It goes for everything, and his profile has the perfect traits to play a Hylian. A little dye here, a shave there, and… give this man a Master Sword!

Jeremy Sumpter: The Neverland Hylian

It’s okay that the modern Link is inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio. But before that, Miyamoto created the protagonist of The Legend of Zelda with Peter Pan in mind. So why not look for a actor who has already played Peter Pan? One of the best profiles for this is that of Jeremy Sumpter. He has the same vibes of energy, adventure and youth that characterize the storybook character and that totally fit the Hero of Hyrule. He exudes bravery and vulnerability, and his appearance fits perfectly with Link’s. Will they look for the protagonist of Zelda in Neverland?

Morgan Davies: He who sails the seas of Hyrule

Morgan Davies He is the most emerging talent of all those we have wanted to bring together. He was already showing signs of success with The End and Hunters, although his popularity has skyrocketed due to his role as Koby en el live action de One Piece de Netflix. The marines’ pupil has a presence that reminds us of a young Link who is taking his first clumsy steps as an adventurer. It would be a breath of fresh air that would arrive at the perfect time and that would also reflect the evolution of the protagonist as a hero and of the actor himself. We leave it there!

Thomas Brodie-Sangster: The only Link who escaped the maze

There it goes, it’s Peter Pan! I’m sure you’ve exclaimed that at some point if you’ve seen any of the Maze Runner movies. Thomas Brodie-Sangster He is a British actor who is inevitably linked to Link because of his appearance. Ferb’s voice (yes) mixes childish and mischievous features that would have been perfect to see a joven Gokiri who discovers that he is not, and that he is actually the Hero of Time. Seriously, he was born to be the protagonist of The Legend of Zelda! Maybe he just fits like Adult linkbut it is never too late if the happiness is good.

Timothée Chalamet: An extra character for Link

The destiny of Paul Atreides It’s so much bigger than he could have ever imagined, despite his gift. That’s why we can’t finish this list of possible actors to play Link without mentioning Timothée Chalamet. Let’s not fool ourselves, the actor of the moment has a unique presence on screen, and exudes perfect charisma to achieve Link with an unmatched personality. Although complex characters are his thing, Dune chapter 2 He is going to show us fighting like never before. Will we ever see him fight Ganondorf? When you see Dune 2, you will inevitably imagine it charging into the war against the evil of Hyrule.

Do you see any of them clearly like Link? If you can think of any other actor name that would serve as the protagonist for the live-action of The Legend of Zelda, do not hesitate to leave it in the comments.