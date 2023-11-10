They reveal the most insecure passwords in the world. Here are the passwords you should not use on your Nintendo Switch account.

Vulnerability on the internet is increasing, even on our consoles. Recently, Nintendo implemented a new system Passwordless access for Switch user accounts. A solution that advocates ease, but also to reinforce the safety of its players. However, there are those who still prefer to use the traditional key system. And, if you are one of those, here you will discover 10 passwords that you should never use on your Nintendo Switch account.

NordPass has published its annual review of the passwords and access codes most used by users around the world. Through its website, and with an interactive system that allows you to filter even by country, it has created a list in which it shows not only the most popular passwords, but also the ones that are easier to hack. At the other extreme, it also teaches those that are more difficult to decipher by third parties.

The least secure passwords for a Nintendo Account

Taking into account the Requirements for Nintendo Account passwords (between 8 and 20 characters, no repetition of the same character twice in a row and at least two of the following combinations: letters, numbers, symbols), we have compiled the least secure passwords for your Nintendo Switch. Next, you will see a list that could be decrypted in less than a secondso you should avoid it by all means:

1qaz2wsx

admin123

123456789a

qwer1234

Aa@123456

abcd1234

1q2w3e4r

qwerty123

Admin@123

Demo@123

If any of them is your case, hurry up and change it if you don’t want problems over time. Now that we know that Nintendo Accounts will be retained for the Switch successor, reinforcing security is essential to avoid future complications. And your password, Is it safer than these? You can check the NordPass list to see if it is among the most decipherable.

