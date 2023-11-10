If you thought that with the end of Black Friday came the end of the offers, you are wrong, and after Black Friday comes another important date, although a bit in the shadow of the big day: Cyber ​​Monday.

The key is that between one and the other there is only one weekend, so almost all stores decide to simply move forward, and that is why on Amazon practically all of their offers continue, or at least those that have not exhausted stock.

Unfortunately, there are some top bargains that have flown forever, or at least until units are available in warehouses again, but other products that are also at attractive prices are still on sale today.

ComputerHoy.com and Telegram

If you like to stay up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Follow us on Telegram

It remains to be seen what will happen on Cyber ​​Monday, what new discounts there will be and what offers survive the weekend, because some of them seem to be on their last legs.

In any case, if you fell asleep on Black Friday you can still hunt for more than one or two good bargains.

Echo Dot + Philips Hue Bulb for €31.99 Garmin Fenix ​​7X Pro Solar for €759 Dyson V8 Origin for €269 Fire TV Stick 4K for €39.99 Echo Buds 2nd Gen with wireless charging for €70 PlayStation 5 + God of War for €469 Cosori Premium Chef Edition for €109.99 Xbox Series S + Three months of Game Pass Ultimate for €229 Google Pixel 8 for €599 Clearance on Bosch Professional tools 55″ Hisense QLED TV for €389 Nintendo Switch OLED for €259

Echo Dot + Philips Hue Bulb for €31.99

Amazon

Echo Dot + Philips Hue Bulb

This bargain is one of the most attractive, especially because it does not require investing a lot of money and because the Philips Hue smart bulb is practically free.

The Echo Dot itself costs 26.99 euros and with a bulb it costs 31.99 euros, so for very little more you can expand your Smart Home.

Philips bulbs have been the best sellers for years, and it is not surprising, although they normally cost much more than these 5 euros.

Garmin Fenix ​​7X Pro Solar por 759€

Garmin

Multisport smart watch with GPS, touch screen, solar charging ring, flashlight and heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, among others, for athletes.

Garmins have once again been one of the sensations of this Black Friday in absolutely all their versions, so much so that the Garmin Fenix ​​7 was sold out when it dropped to 399 euros. Now it costs 429 euros, which is not that bad either.

That said, several other versions are still available, such as the Fenix ​​7X Pro Solar for 759 euros, which can give you more than a month of battery life.

Dyson V8 Origin por 269€

Upright wireless vacuum cleaner with high suction power thanks to the cyclonic design of its motor and about 40 minutes of autonomy.

For the 269 euros that the Dyson V8 costs right now, there are few better models, since although it is a model from several years ago, it is still one of the most powerful you can buy.

In addition, it comes with all the accessories necessary for use, including the charging base that you can attach to the wall.

It is a temporary Carrefour sale that must be sweeping and that is why you should hurry up to buy it if the price has convinced you.

Fire TV Stick 4K por 39,99€

Amazon

Play streaming content directly on your TV or monitor. It has applications like Netflix, HBO or Spotify, and now has a Wi-Fi 6 connection

Although all Fire TV Sticks are reduced in price, the one that has sold the most and the best is the 4K model, and that is simply because it is the one that has fallen the most in price in percentage terms.

For 39.99 euros you can give new life to your television, adding power, image and sound quality and a remote control with Alexa, in addition to WiFi 6.

Echo Buds 2nd Gen with wireless charging for €70

Amazon

Smart headphones with active noise cancellation, integrated Alexa and uninterrupted 5-hour autonomy.

Although they are not as popular as other wireless headphones, the Echo Buds 2 are very good headphones, with good sound and also quality ANC.

They are also surprisingly cheap, at 70 euros and with wireless charging, a real bargain that should not be missed.

They are available at the same price in both white and black.

PlayStation 5 + God of War por 469€

PlayStation 5 + God of War

The PS5 stock problems are finally over, and that translates not only into wide availability, but also into discounts once and for all.

This Black Friday several stores have gone all out with PS5, but above all Amazon. The pack that still has stock available is the one that includes God of War and the console for 469 euros.

Taking into account the excessive demand it has generated, this offer may not last much longer.

Cosori Premium Chef Edition for €109.99

The COSORI CP158-AF is a high-capacity (5.5L), versatile and powerful (1700W) oil-free fryer. Offers 11 preset programs, removable and washable non-stick basket.

Although it is difficult to decide which is the best air fryer, because there are many and very good ones, it is clear which brand is the most popular: the Cosori fryer, and it sweeps Amazon whenever it drops in price.

Specifically, there is a 5.5L model that costs only 109 euros and has quite a few preconfigured modes that make things easier.

It is a top seller and continues to maintain its momentum, already aiming for Cyber ​​Monday.

Xbox Series S + Three months of Game Pass Ultimate for €229

Deposit Photos

Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s digital console, an Xbox that shares the catalog and many features of the Xbox Series X, but less powerful and focused on services like Game Pass.

This is the cheapest console of this generation, the Xbox Series S, especially now that Amazon sells it for 229 euros.

It is a product that has already been sold out these days so it may be out of stock again, since it has something very interesting: three months of free Game Pass Ultimate.

Game Pass is Microsoft’s secret weapon to enhance its consoles, with hundreds of games included at a flat rate and also cloud games on any device and without having to physically install it on the hard drive.

Google Pixel 8 for €599

Google

Google’s new Pixel 8 mobile has a 6.2-inch OLED screen, new Tensor G3 processor and a 50-megapixel camera with a lot of AI input to improve photos and videos.

AlIExpress has not missed Black Friday either and does so, of course, with discount coupons, which are of limited use but give rise to the most aggressive offers in the entire online commerce landscape.

The Pixel 8, for example, costs 699 euros on AliExpress, but drops to only 599 euros with the code ESBF100, thus constituting its lowest price by far.

This mobile boasts of having the best possible version of Android, an OLED screen and also a very long update cycle ahead.

Clearance on Bosch Professional tools

Bosch

Bosch Professional Selection

If there is a prestigious brand in the DIY and tools sector, it is Bosch, which has little to envy others like Black & Decker and which has entered these sales like an elephant in a china shop.

They have reduced dozens of tools and instruments from their blue range, the range designed for professionals.

There are everything from drills to saws, laser levels and many more things.

Hisense 55″ QLED TV for €389

With a QLED panel and 144 Hz refresh rate, this model is ideal for gaming on all types of consoles.

Until recently it would have been unthinkable to find a QLED television for only 389 euros, but we are also not talking about just any television but rather a 55-inch one.

It is huge for its price and is a milestone in these Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday offers.

It also has a very powerful processor that will surely avoid slowness problems in the short and medium term.

Nintendo Switch OLED por 259€

Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED continues to go strong, and now that its price begins to plummet even more. There are several stores that keep it on sale, such as Carrefour, for 319 euros and with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

However, it is AliExpress that goes the furthest: for 259 euros applying the code ES50 or AEES50.

As it comes from AliExpress Plaza, you will have it at home in 3-5 business days maximum.