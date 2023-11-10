loading…

There are 10 Instagram accounts belonging to Israeli soldiers that were attacked by Indonesian netizens regarding Israel’s brutal war in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – A number of social media accounts belonging to Israeli soldiers have been the target of attacks by Indonesian netizens or netizens.

In defense of the Palestinian people in Gaza who are being bombarded, netizens are busy throwing insults at the accounts of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers.

Several Instagram accounts belonging to Israeli soldiers have been spread by the account user @Greschinov on social media X. From these leaks, Indonesian netizens have been busy launching verbal attacks.

Most Israeli army Instagram users have deactivated the comments column because they cannot stand the bombardment of negative comments regarding the brutal Zionist military war in Gaza.

10 Israeli Army Instagram Accounts Blasphemed by Indonesian Netizens

1. Shmuel Assouline

The Instagram account @shmuel.assuline is one of the accounts that is not yet private at this time. This account, which has 419 followers, has been attacked by many negative comments.

For example, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” written by the account user @melamaull.

“Million people in this world will always hate your country. Free Palestine” tulis pengguna akun @sunajisuna.

2. Daniel Merkulov

The @dani.merkulov account, which has 956 followers, includes an Israeli army account that is distributed on X. However, this account is private.

3. Mary Kogan

The @meri_kogan account, which is known to be a woman who served in the Israeli security forces, also received verbal attacks from Indonesian netizens.