GAZA – A ceasefire and prisoner exchange are important issues to stop the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas. However, to make this happen, strong international actors are needed who are able to mediate between Israel and Hamas.

Moreover, the United Nations (UN) has declared the Gaza war a genocide in Palestine. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that he would continue the invasion of Gaza even though peace negotiations had begun.

Can the international community intervene to stop Israel from implementing collective punishment against Palestinians in Gaza?

“I think it is too early to talk about mediation, because (at the moment) Israel is reacting based on anger and revenge,” Professor Mahjoob Zweiri, director of the Center for Gulf Studies at Qatar University, told Al Jazeera.

The following are 10 countries and international organizations that may play a role as peacemakers.

1. Arab League



Foreign ministers and Arab League leaders have already held several emergency summits.

Assistant Secretary General Hossam Zaki said the ministers would discuss Arab efforts to “stop Israeli aggression” in Gaza.

Zweiri said the Arab League had no role whatsoever. “This is a reflection of fragmented Arab governments. He has no tools.”

2. China



Beijing expressed deep concern over the escalation of the conflict and called for “calm”.

Observers wonder whether China will try to promote itself as a regional peacemaker after it successfully brokered a rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia.