If you like music, you’re probably already familiar with Spotify, one of the most popular streaming apps in the world.

This service has revolutionized the way you listen to music, offering a vast library of songs from various genres and artists.

It’s available for both mobile devices and computers, meaning you can take your favorite playlists with you wherever you want, whether at home, in the car, or even while you’re working out.

One of the main advantages of Spotify is its extensive music catalog, as well as its ease of use and intuitive interface.

But despite all your options, There are some hidden features that very few users know about.

By enabling them, you can enhance your music experience in ways you never even imagined. There are ten features that you should know and that you will surely love.

Hidden Spotify features that you should activate right now

Search for custom playlists– The app offers you personalized playlists that suit your musical tastes. These are created from your listening history and can be found by typing Made For You or using filters like Genre: Indie or Genre: Rock. Use Spotify Radio to find related music– One way to discover new songs you like is to use Spotify’s radio feature. It allows you to create a custom playlist based on a song you choose. To access it, you just have to press the three dots that appear next to any song and select Go to song radio. Find artist playlists with the feature This Is– By typing these words into an artist’s profile, you’ll be able to access personalized playlists containing their best songs. Use car mode– This feature allows you to control music with large buttons and a simple interface. You can activate car mode by connecting your mobile phone to your car’s infotainment system via Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Enable high quality audio: If you want to enjoy a better listening experience on Spotify, you can activate high quality audio on your Premium plan. You just have to open the app and enter Settings. Then, click on Audio quality and choose the Very High option. Exclude music from your taste profile: Spotify gives you personalized recommendations based on what you listen to. But you may not want some songs or albums to influence your taste profile. To avoid this, open the song or album and tap the three dots icon in the top right corner. Then choose Exclude from your likes profile. Use crossfade: One way to enjoy your music more is to turn on crossfade, which makes songs blend together smoothly. To do this, open the app and go to Settings. Then press Playback and check the Crossfade box. Enable sleep timer: The app allows you to schedule the music to automatically turn off after a period of time. This way, you can save battery and data if you fall asleep or don’t want to listen anymore. Activate it by accessing the playback screen and clicking on the three dots in the upper right. Listen to Spotify on Google Maps: Spotify collaborates with Google Maps to provide a new feature that allows users to enjoy their favorite music while using navigation. Simply open the maps app and select the music icon to get started. Activate the hidden snake game: It is a fun hobby that you can enjoy while listening to your favorite music. To access the game, you just have to open any playlist and press the snake icon at the bottom right of the screen.

Spotify is a streaming platform that offers you much more than songs. It has a number of hidden features that can enhance your music experience and make it more fun and personalized.

With these features, you can explore playlists tailored to you and your tastes, change the audio quality according to your preferences, or play classic games like Snake. Here are some of the ways you can get the most out of the service.

Since its launch, The app has continually evolved to improve the way you enjoy musicand these hidden features are a clear example of its commitment to innovation and user experience.

Especially now that the competition is tighter than ever with more services in play, such as YouTube Music, as well as Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited, which in recent months has increased its share of users around the world.