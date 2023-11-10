loading…

Hamas members hold a march in the Gaza Strip. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Currently going viral on social media about a number of conditions that prospective Al Qassam Hamas fighters must have. One of the surprising requirements is that you must memorize half of the Koran.

This group is often called militant by Israel and the West. Hamas is an Islamic movement founded in 1987. Hamas aims to end the Israeli occupation of Palestine and establish an Islamic state in the region.

Hamas has led more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza strip. This group is also very famous for its armed resistance to the Israeli army.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas cleverly launched a massive attack on Israel. As a result of the attack, the Israeli army was in disarray and killed 1,200 Israelis.

Israel also responded to Hamas’ attacks very sadly. Not only did he control Palestinian land, he also destroyed buildings and public facilities such as hospitals, mosques and schools.

As an organization that is the center of the resistance movement, Hamas certainly does not recruit its members carelessly. They are said to have set very high standards for those who want to join.

Conditions of Becoming a Hamas Al Qassam Fighter

Reporting from the Minanews page, here are 10 requirements to become an Al Qassam Hamas fighter:

1. Obtain permission from parents to be martyred.

2. Get permission from the head of the mosque at his place of residence with confirmation that the individual does not leave congregational morning prayers for three months.

3. Not committing immorality or smoking.