Suara.com – Violenzia Jeanette has recently been widely reported to be in a special relationship with Aan Story. The reason is that after breaking up with Marcelino Lefrandt, Violenzia diligently posted about her time together with Aan Story.

Violenzia and Aan did not hesitate to write sweet captions in posts containing portraits of the two of them. No wonder netizens suspect that the two are dating. Moreover, Fuji and other celebrities also left comments about the two of them going public.

Violenzia Jeanette’s charm is so enchanting that Aan Story, who is good at writing troubled songs, was stunned. Wondering how charming Violenzia Jeanette is? Take a peek at the following series of portraits.

1. Violenzia Jeanette started to get a lot of attention after it was discovered that she was dating Marcelino Lefrandt. Although, Violenzia herself has been involved in the world of acting since 2010. So it’s not surprising that Violenzia has the expensive aura typical of a star.

2. This 33 year old woman who played in the horror film Suster Keramas has a slim body with no body goals. Looking at his body shape, many people think he is still single.

3. Even though Violenzia Jeanette is a mother of three children, you know. When she is with her two children, Violenzia exudes a graceful maternal aura. His style is clearly different when he is alone and when he is with his children.

4. Violenzia has a fashionable and fashionable style with the mix and match outfits she chooses. All of Violenzia’s OOTDs never fail to make her look attractive. After investigating, Vio really likes dressing up, aka dressing up.

5. I already have three children, but Violenzia has a slim body and low body goals. When wearing hot pants and a tank top, Violenzia looks sexy and hot. Meanwhile, the hair styling makes her face fresh.

6. Violenzia Jeanette is 33 years old, however, her beautiful charm and youthful face make her look like she is still in her late 20s. This woman who has tattoos on several parts of her body is really suitable to be called a hot mom.

7. Even though her career as an artist is not very bright, Violenzia is quite popular. After last shooting a film in 2011, Vio entered the business world by selling branded goods such as bags, sandals and shoes from world brands.

8. One of Violenzia’s charms that is hard to ignore is her sweet smile. Violenzia has a very beautiful smile with a row of straight teeth.

9. Violenzia and Aan Story once went on holiday together to Hollywood and even showed off their intimate moments together. Violenzia is also involved in Aan Story’s latest song, Karma. Apparently Aan and Vio have been close for a long time, judging from their posts on Instagram.

10. Even though there has been no confirmation regarding Violenzia and Aan Story’s relationship status, many people have congratulated them. Moreover, if the two of them are really dating, then their love will not be hindered by issues of belief because of their faith.

Violenzia Jeanette’s figure is very charming, apart from being beautiful and having a body goal, she has a fashionable style. What do you think is the relationship status of Violenzia and Aan Story? Are you dating or just friends?

Contributor: Safitri Yulikhah