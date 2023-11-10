Suara.com – Prilly Latuconsina has once again amazed the public with her figure. The reason is that at the 2023 Indonesia Movie Actors (IMA) Awards, Prilly Latuconsina won 4 awards at once.

This achievement is only one of Prilly Latuconsina’s many charms. Since her career in the entertainment world, Prilly has always been consistent and given her best. It’s not surprising that many people are fascinated by him. Take a peek at the following series of portraits that show the charm of Prilly Latuconsina.

1. Win 4 trophies at the IMA Award 2023

Prilly Latuconsina won 4 IMA Award 2023 trophies from a series of nominations she received. The four trophies are from several categories, namely Best and Most Favorite Female Main Actor, Favorite Couple Actor, and Favorite Film for the film When It Stops Here.

2. Stunning in a black dress

When she went up to the stage to receive the trophy, Prilly Latuconsina looked stunning in a black dress with a gold batik pattern. Her appearance is even more charming with the hair styling and accessories she wears.

3. Have a charming classy look

Prilly Latuconsina, who is petite, always looks stunning in all her outfit choices. She successfully exuded a classy look through a black dress with a white blazer.

4. Elegant

Some time ago, Prilly Latuconsina and film actor Budi Pekerti had the opportunity to attend the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Prilly looked elegant in a black off-shoulder dress.

5. Business women

Apart from being an actress, Prilly Latuconsina is busy as an entrepreneur with the Sinemaku Pictures production house which she built with Umay Shahab. This is how charming Prilly looks when she works behind the scenes in her PH office. So far, the PH that Prilly founded has worked on two films including When You Stop Here and several series.

6. Charming in every activity

Prilly Latuconsina’s charm always shines through in every activity she does. including when he is going shopping. Appearing simple with a knit top and glasses, Prilly actually looks like she’s filming a movie.

7. Good at fishing

Currently, Prilly has a new hobby, namely fishing. Even though you have to wait for fish that are not sure when they will arrive, Prilly Latuconsina is still attractively beautiful. Previously, Prilly caught a Genghis Khan fish or freshwater shark weighing 26 kg while fishing, you know. He even admitted that he had luck when fishing.

8. Perfect

When celebrating her birthday recently, Prilly Latuconsina chose Banda Naira. This holiday portrait of Prilly shows the perfect view, namely the beauty of her face and the natural beauty of Banda Naira.

9. Beautiful without makeup

Prilly Latuconsina’s face without makeup, aka bare face, is still so stunningly beautiful when diving. Prilly is known to like diving, she can even dive to a depth of 42 meters, you know.

10. Veil

Portrait of Prilly Latuconsina while on holiday in Dubai wearing a headscarf turned into a veil is extraordinarily charming. Even though Prilly only shows her eyes, her beauty shines through very clearly. Prilly’s eyes are that beautiful.

Well, that’s a series of charms that Prilly Latuconsina has. Not only is she beautiful, Prilly has a lot of talent that has brought her to her current position. Prilly always gives the maximum in every job, both as an artist and entrepreneur. Congratulations Prilly on your latest achievement!

Contributor: Safitri Yulikhah