Suara.com – Happy news comes from Laura Theux and her husband, Indra Brotolaras. The couple, who recently married, is waiting for the arrival of their first child.

Laura Theux is currently pregnant with the fruit of her love with Indra Brotolaras. Laura Theux’s pregnancy has just entered the first trimester. However, Laura and Indra have started to mentally prepare all the needs of their future child.

Currently pregnant, Laura Theux’s charm is even more alluring, you know. Do not believe? Check out the following series of charming portraits of Laura Theux.

1. Laura Theux, whose full name is Ni Made Laura Theux, has just announced the news of her pregnancy via Instagram. She will soon become parents together with her husband Indra Brotolaras.

(Instagram/laura_theux)

2. Laura Theux has had a career in the entertainment world since 2012 and immediately stole the attention of the public. One of them is because her face is beautiful and looks like a foreigner. Laura does have French blood from her father.

(Instagram/laura_theux)

3. Not only is her face stunningly beautiful, Laura Theux’s body is also ideal. It’s not surprising that Laura Theux started her journey as an artist through beauty contests and modeling.

(Instagram/laura_theux)

4. Laura, who was raised alone by her mother after her father left them, grew up to become an independent figure. What’s cool is that Laura has many talents besides acting and modeling. Evidently, he has been quite successful in spreading his wings in the world of singing.

(Instagram/laura_theux)

5. Laura, who married at the age of 27, is now pregnant and awaiting the birth of her first child with Indra Brotolaras. In her first pregnancy, Laura Theux looked even more beautiful and charming.

(Instagram/laura_theux)

6. Her pregnancy, which is only in the first trimester, has not yet made any changes to her body shape. Although it is reported that Laura’s mood now changes easily due to changes in the influence of hormones during pregnancy.

(Instagram/laura_theux)

7. Before announcing her pregnancy, Laura Theux was often praised for her beauty and relaxed but fashionable style. So, when her womb gets bigger, what will Laura’s style be like?

(Instagram/laura_theux)

8. There is no need to question the beauty of Laura Theux. The reason is, her figure is still perfectly beautiful even without makeup. So it’s not an exaggeration if someone guesses that Laura Theux’s future child will have a beautiful face like Laura and Indra.

(Instagram/laura_theux)

9. Born in Bali, Laura Theux looks very charming in modern Balinese clothing in the photo shoot. The star aura that Laura radiates has managed to captivate many people. Because in this portrait, Laura looks sexy and elegant.

(Instagram/laura_theux)

10. Well, this is Laura’s elegant style at the Bandung Film Festival awards night. She wore a low-cut dress with high slits that showed off her long legs. Laura and the cast and crew of the soap opera Substitute Husband successfully won the award at the event.

(Instagram/laura_theux)

Those are some charming portraits of Laura Theux, who is currently pregnant. Laura can’t wait to welcome her future baby with Indra Brotolaras. Congratulations on your pregnancy Laura Theux! Hopefully your first pregnancy journey will be smooth until delivery.

Contributor: Safitri Yulikhah