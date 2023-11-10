Android Auto is, without a doubt, one of the most complete and useful platforms for drivers today. This application has revolutionized the way we interact with technology while behind the wheel.

It is packed with interesting features that make driving easier and improve road safety, but among the best features is navigation.

It should be noted that Android Auto offers real-time navigation that is constantly updated to keep you informed about traffic to avoid traffic jams, accidents and alternative routes. All this thanks to its integration with Google Maps.

You can also access your favorite music apps, such as Spotify or YouTube Music, to create personalized playlists and enjoy your favorite songs during the trip.

Likewise, it has integration with Google Calendar, it also allows you to send and receive text messages, you can customize the interface and it provides relevant information about the status of the vehicle.

However, in addition to all the functions mentioned above, Android Auto still keeps secrets, and one of them is that it still hides some tricks that, by activating them, you will be able to get the most out of the platform.

Use Waze instead of Google Maps

Getty

Android Auto has Google Maps as the default map, which, although it offers good functions, an alternative that has more precise and participatory navigation is Waze.

This app uses the data provided by its users to report on traffic conditions, accidents and obstacles on the route.

Besides, Helps you avoid speeding tickets and warns you of unforeseen situations that may affect your trip, giving you a more complete and up-to-date view of road conditions.

Set up notifications for your conversations

Depositphotos

To prevent notifications from distracting you when using Android Auto, you can choose to mute them. Thus, You will not receive visual or audible alerts of messages that arrive while you are behind the wheel.

If you want, you can activate Google Assistant to read your voice messages, but if you prefer to concentrate as much as possible on the road, it is best to deactivate notifications completely. This way you will avoid the temptation to look at your cell phone and drive safer.

Customize your favorite apps in the control panel

Depositphotos

One way to personalize your device is to set up the Android Auto control panel, which allows you to access your favorite apps on your car screen with a single touch.

You can sort apps by how often you use them, or by the category they belong to. In the end, you will be able to find what you need quickly and easily when you are away from home. The Android Auto control panel is a very useful feature to improve your user experience.

Take advantage of Google Assistant shortcuts

9To5Google

Did you know that Google Assistant can do wonders on Android Auto? By just saying what you want, you can do everything: from playing your favorite song to calling your family or sending a message to your boss.

But that’s not all, you can also create your own shortcuts to activate specific actions with a single word. This way, you don’t have to be distracted by the infotainment system and you can drive more calmly, but above all safely.

Customize the interface with a wallpaper

Con Android Auto, you can customize the background of your navigation screen with 15 different options to choose from.

You can select the design that you like the most or the one that best suits your personality, creating a pleasant and fun atmosphere for your car trips. These backgrounds give a unique and original touch to your interface.

Activate Android Auto with the phone locked

BMW

One of the advantages of Android Auto is that it is activated only when you get into the car, even if your phone is locked. You don’t waste time or get distracted by the device, and you can use the car’s functions with complete ease.

It should be noted that the function allows you to view the information you need quickly and conveniently, without having to unlock the phone every time you get in the car.

Use the Weather & Radar weather app

Weatherandradar

If you want to be aware of the weather conditions during your trip, the Weather & Radar application is your best ally.

This app offers you detailed and updated information about the weather on the Android Auto screen, including accurate data on precipitation types and current temperatures. This way you can anticipate any weather changes that may affect your route and plan your trip safely and comfortably.

Add addresses to your calendar appointments

With Google Calendar integrated into Android Auto you can check your events and the addresses associated with them quickly and easily.

It allows you to access event addresses from your car screen, without having to use your cell phone or search for them manually. Thanks to this, you can navigate, as well as plan your routes more efficiently and safely.

Customize music settings

With default music player settings, you can select the music application that you like the most so that it starts automatically when you use voice commands through Google Assistant.

In the end, you will be able to personalize your musical experience according to your tastes and preferences, and access your favorite content much faster.

Explore Android Auto games

If you are looking for a fun way to kill time when your car is stationary, you can try the games available on Android Auto.

There are hundreds of games to suit every taste, from classic card games to challenging puzzles and exciting racing games.

These games allow you to enjoy a moment of leisure while you take a break from your tripsince otherwise the games will not be able to be run with the objective that the safety of the driver and passengers prevails.

You just have to connect your mobile phone to the car screen and select the game you like the most to have a pleasant time while refueling at service stations.