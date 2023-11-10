We explore the discarded alternative endings that would have completely changed your favorite movies

Have you ever wondered what your favorite movies would have been like with a completely different ending? Below, we dust off ten alternative endings that, if they had materialized, could have rewritten cinema history as we know it.

What would happen if…? The untold endings of cinema

1. Titanic (1997): Rose and the last goodbye to the heart of the ocean

Titanic, that romantic epic in the icy waters of the Atlantic, left us with our hearts in our fists. But what if Rose had given the precious Heart of the Ocean to Brock Lovett instead of throwing it into the sea? This alternative ending, filmed but discarded, included a speech about values ​​and a much less poetic ending.

2. Avengers: Endgame (2019): Tony Stark, the hero who survives

Imagine a universe where Tony Stark survives his confrontation with Thanos. The film’s official art book reveals concept art of Tony saying goodbye to Steve Rogers. Would it have taken away from the emotion of his final heroic sacrifice?

3. Alien (1979): A talking ending for Ripley

Ridley Scott’s original climax for Alien was creepy: the Xenomorph decapitating Ripley and then speaking in English. Would this have turned a horror classic into a parody?

4. The Shining (1980): A nightmarish ending at the Overlook

In a darker and more confusing version, Kubrick imagined an ending where Danny dies, Wendy kills Jack, and Hallorann is possessed by the hotel. Would this have been too much for the viewer?

5. Pretty Woman (1990): They lived in Disneyland, without Edward

The fairytale romance between Edward and Vivian could have had a more realistic closure, with Vivian spending money at Disneyland instead of a happy ending together. Was this the most appropriate message for the film?

6. Forrest Gump (1994): An ending without death but with heartbreak

The alternate ending of Forrest Gump featured Jenny marrying another man, and Forrest estranged from his son. Too depressing for an already bittersweet story?

7. Thelma & Louise (1991): A Half Sacrifice

Ridley Scott proposed an ending where only one of the protagonists dies. But isn’t it the joint decision to face their destiny that makes the real ending powerful?

8. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014): A look at the sky full of mystery

An alternate ending showed Peter Quill’s grandfather looking at the stars, aware of something else. Would this have added an unnecessary layer of mystery?

9. Independence Day (1996): A biplane as the ultimate weapon

Imagine Russell, instead of piloting a jet, saving the day in his missile-laden biplane. Too comical for such a critical moment?

10. Let Me Out (2017): An unfair outcome for Chris

In one of the alternate endings, Chris ends up in prison, with Rose’s family unpunished. Would this have been too frustrating for viewers?

The fine line between genius and derailment in cinema

In the delicate balance of cinematic narrative, each ending represents a critical decision that can raise the hundir a movie. For example, in Titanic, Rose’s decision to let go of the Heart of the Ocean symbolizes emotional closure and acceptance of the past, a much deeper idea than simply handing over the jewel. This choice by Cameron reflects how an ending can impact a film’s emotional legacy.

Likewise, in Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark’s sacrifice becomes a highlight of his character development, an arc that spans several films. His survival, while emotionally comforting, would have detracted from her transformation from playboy to hero. These proposed changes to the endings, while fascinating in theory, could have undermined the central messages and emotional impact of these iconic films.

Each of these endings offers a fascinating glimpse of what could have been, and reminds us that sometimes last-minute changes can be for the better. These examples serve as a reminder of the importance of a well-executed ending, which not only closes the story, but also resonates with the audience, leaving a lasting impression.