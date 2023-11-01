A decade of negative interest rates has caused the rest of the financial assets, real estate and stocks to skyrocket the profits of the largest fortunes on the planet, causing the top of the global wealth pyramid to reach a new milestone both in volume of wealth.

During the last decade, the percentage of the millionaire population had remained stagnant at 1% of the total population. In 2022, this figure will be exceeded, driven by the rise of technologies associated with artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies.

The increase in fortunes in recent years has slowed down in 2022, driven by an inflationary economic context and a drop in stocks, which causes the calculation of the value of millionaires’ wealth to fall several percentage points.

All the money in the world. Although some privileged few may believe that money is infinite when looking at their bank accounts, the reality is that money in the world is finite and countable. According to the Global Wealth Report 2023 prepared by the Swiss financial services company UBS, net private wealth was $454.4 trillion at the end of 2022.

This amount, although high, is 2.4% less than the money existing in 2021, falling by 11.3 trillion dollars. Much of this decline is due to global economic circumstances and the appreciation of the dollar against other currencies, which causes the valuations of non-financial assets such as real estate to vary. Now the question is: how are those 454.4 trillion dollars distributed among the entire world population?





Fewer millionaires, richer. The data collected by UBS in 2022 indicates that the number of millionaires has increased in the last decade, reaching 59.4 million people in the world with a personal capital of more than 1 million euros. This represents 1.10% of the world population in 2022 and is estimated to reach 1.5% of the world population in 2027. This group of lucky people holds 45.8% of the total world wealth, which is materialized at 208.3 billion dollars.

High interest rates and the high inflation rate have generated a gap in the cut-off line to be part of this level of wealth and 3.5 million people are no longer considered millionaires. The million dollars they thought they had has lost part of its value and the limit to be considered a millionaire in this category rises to 1,061,044 dollars, so you have to be a little richer to be considered a millionaire.

The famous middle class exists. Although many believe that it is a mythological animal, the middle class, with personal wealth between 100,000 dollars and one million euros, does exist. According to the UBS report, in 2022 there were 642 million people who could be considered middle class, compared to the 208 million middle class people registered in 2000.

This represents 12% of the world population that accumulates 39.4% of the total world wealth with 178.9 trillion dollars. The main population contribution of this segment comes from China, which covers 36% of this heritage segment, followed by India with 10%, demonstrating the economic prosperity that has been occurring in these countries in recent years.

The wealth range between 10,000 and 100,000 dollars is the second largest, encompassing 1,844 million people, which represents 34.4% of the world’s population, and accumulates a total wealth of 61.9 trillion dollars.

Poor becoming less poor. Thinking about money in extractive terms could lead us to think that: if there are richer people, there will also be poorer people who have lost that money that has ended up in the accounts of the richest. Big mistake.

The reality is that during 2022, much of the wealth inequality that was accentuated during the COVID-19 pandemic was reversed. The level of lowest concentration of wealth, with assets below $10,000, has continued to decline in recent years, although it continues to be the segment with the highest population density.

It has gone from 80.7% of the world’s population in 2000 to 52.5% in 2022, which represents 2,818 million people in the world with a net worth of less than $10,000. This segment of wealth concentrates only 5.3 trillion dollars.

The projection is that this trend of reducing the number of people with less than $10,000 will continue to decline in the coming years to 46.6% of the world population in 2027.

