Marianna Budanova. Source: Twitter X

Marianna Budanova, wife of the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, was poisoned with heavy metals

Marianna Budanovathe wife of the head of theUkrainian military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, it was poisoned. The Ukrainian media wrote this, citing sources from the Kiev Ministry of Defense, relaunched by ANSA.

The woman was diagnosed with a heavy metal poisoning. “These substances are not used in any way in everyday life and military affairs. Their presence may indicate an intentional attempt to poison a specific person,” sources said.

Marianna Budanova is hospitalized currently in hospital. She was “most likely food poisoned, but she is already better”, they added.

