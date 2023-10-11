Interviewed by AS, the former Colombian full-back spoke about his past in the Neapolitan club, but not only: here are his statements

Juan Camilo Zunigaformer footballer of Napoligave an interview to AS, where he spoke about his past in the Neapolitan team, his contacts with the Juventus and much more. Here’s how much of his words was highlighted by our editorial team!

Zuniga: “I was happy in Naples, I was thrilled when people applauded”

Below are the statements of Juan Camilo Zuniga to the microphones of AS: “The culture in Naples is very similar to ours. Very Latin, there is a lot of passion. You couldn’t go out because people were so elated when they met you that it was very difficult. You entered the stadium and saw those same happy people, I jumped one and they applauded me, this thrilled me. Off the field I made many friends and people were very good to me. Mazzarri is the coach who was able to bring out all my potential, a very good coach, a good person. It bears a resemblance to Pekerman“.