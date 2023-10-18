Suara.com – Zulkifli Hasan alias Zulhas is confirmed to have flown to his homeland earlier than his official visit to China as Minister of Trade. Previously, Zulhas accompanied President Joko Widodo on official duties abroad.

The return of the General Chair of PAN, which was earlier than scheduled, was confirmed directly by PAN functionaries.

Chairman of the Jakarta DPW PAN, Eko Hendro Purnomo, said that Zulhas’ early return to Indonesia was with Jokowi’s permission.

Eko conveyed this assurance in response to questions regarding Zulhas’ return, which the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) had been waiting for. The reason is that KIM is waiting for Zulhas to return for the general chairman’s meeting ahead of Prabowo’s cawapres declaration.

Video Editor: Welly