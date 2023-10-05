Suara.com – Zul Zivilia has just undergone an examination at the National Police Headquarters. The case is related to Fredy Pratama, the drug kingpin.

Zul Zivilia was questioned from Wednesday (4/10/2023) to Thursday afternoon. The Aishiteru singer said he had provided information and was ready to help the police.

“I have provided the clearest and clearest information about Fredy Pratama,” said Zul Zivilia at Police Headquarters, Thursday (5/10/2023).

“I have nothing to cover up to help uncover the Fredy Pratama case,” he added.

Zul Zivilia at National Police Headquarters when being questioned in the case of drug kingpin, Fredy Pratama, on Thursday (5/10/2023). (Suara.com/Rena)

This assistance was also because Zul Zivilia had known Fredy Pratama for a long time. However, the 42-year-old singer did not reveal the details.

Even though he knows Fredy Pratama, Zul Zivilia is certain not to be involved in Fredy Pratama’s drug network. Even though he is currently convicted of a drug case.

“Zul was not involved in the network, he only provided information as a witness regarding Fredy Pratama’s (drug) network,” said the investigator who accompanied Zul Zivilia.

For information, the connection between Zul Zivilia and Fredy Pratama regarding the drug case is that the vocalist once bought the illicit goods from Rian.

From the explanation of Brigadier General Mukti Juharsa, Director of Narcotics Crime, Bareskrim Polri, Rian is part of Fredy Pratama’s network. Even now, the drug kingpin is still being hunted by the police.

While Fredy Pratama is still being hunted, the police, through Operation Escobar, have arrested 39 of the drug kingpin’s accomplices with evidence of 10.2 tons of crystal methamphetamine.