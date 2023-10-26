Zootopia opens this December at Shanghai Disneyland with an innovative attraction and the humor of the movie Zootopia: the best thing about Disney Parks since Star Wars?

Zootopia (or Zootopia in English) is one of the most acclaimed modern Disney Animation films. Released in 2016, it has not been forgotten by Disney: there is a sequel on the way… and an area in the Disney parks.

Shanghai Disney Resort It will be the first park to receive the Zootopia area, which already has an opening date: December 20, 2023although it is practically complete, as you can see in these images.

Zootropolis, the city where all the animals live, will come to life in this incredible themed zone with one attraction and many experiences, which looks like the most immersive zone ever made by Disney since Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge four years ago.

This is the real Zootopia that you can only visit at Shanghai Disneyland

The only attraction in this area is called Zootopia: Hot Pursuitand it is a dark ride, a style of attraction similar to that of the spectacular Rise of the Resistance from Star Wars, in which you climb aboard police cars accompanying Nick and Judy in a chase to rescue the star by pop Gazelle.

It is an attraction for the whole family in which screens, animatronics and others will emulate the sensation of going at high speed. Additionally, in the queue of the attraction you will see two very detailed animatronics of Chief Bogo and Agent Claw that seem to have a life of their own.

Like all the big recent additions to the Disney or Universal parks, such as Avengers Campus or Super Nintendo World, the area has few attractions (only one) but very spectacular, without filler.

You’ll get the rest of the experience by walking the streets of Zootropolis, absorbing all the details, watching the street animation, and enjoying the restaurant options, including the poles nailed to the ones in the movie.

The only bad thing is… how far away we are. Zootopia has only been built at Shanghai Disneyland, the youngest Disney park, opened in 2016.

It will likely be built in other parks in the future (probably at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando). Another attraction that was exclusive to this park, the Tron roller coaster, has also been “cloned” at Disney World.

For now, Zootopia will be the main hook of Shanghai Disneyland to attract visitors from within and outside China, and we are looking forward to the opening on December 20 to see more details of this fantastic area.