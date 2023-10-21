Those responsible for Zootropolis 2 are clear that the sequel will surpass the first installment that was released in 2016.

A while ago they confirmed that they are working on Zootopia 2, the second part of the Disney original that was an absolute success, raising more than 1,023 million dollars worldwide. So now there is some pressure for the new story to be better. But those responsible are clear that there is nothing to fear.

Producer Brad Simonsen has revealed details about Zootopia 2 to TD. These are his words: “We are all very excited about this. And it’s a world that I was a part of in the first film and, to be honest, it was one of the most incredible experiences of my life. And I know the next one will take it to another level and will be, as you know, as good or better than the first. So we are very excited about that project.”

What is this fascinating world and the first installment about?

Luckily we have already been established in a city with its different areas and rules, so Zootropolis 2 can focus on the story of the protagonists and show us a fascinating plot.

The original film transports us to a world inhabited by anthropomorphic mammals, where herbivores and carnivores live in harmony. The plot tells the story of Judy Hopps, a young rabbit who dreams of becoming the first police officer in the great city of Zootopia.

Disney

Typical adventure of personal overcoming.

The story begins in the warrens, where Judy Hopps, an energetic rabbit, has set an ambitious goal: to become a police officer in the city of Zootopia. Despite the challenges and prejudices she faces from being a prey in a world dominated mostly by predators, Judy proves to be an excellent student and manages to fulfill her dream.

On her first day on the job as a police officer, Judy encounters Nick Wilde, a cunning fox. After a troubled start, Judy discovers that Nick is a con artist, leading her to question her career choice. However, she soon faces a mysterious case of animals going feral in Zootopia.

When a weasel steals some bulbs, Judy decides to investigate and volunteers to find a missing otter. The deputy mayor, a sheep named Dawn Bellwether, praises her efforts and Judy sets out on a quest. However, Police Chief Bogo gives him only 48 hours to solve the case.

Judy teams up with Nick to find out what is happening.

Together, they follow a series of clues and discover that the wild animals had been drugged with toxic flowers called “howlers.” This revelation leads them into a dark plot involving the mayor of Zootropolis and a growing prejudice against predators.

With the help of Mr. Big, a powerful gangster, Judy and Nick identify the mastermind of the plot, which is precisely the sheep Dawn Bellwether. After a confrontation at the Museum of Natural History, Judy records Bellwether’s confession and takes it to the authorities.

Finally, the truth comes out, the wild animals are cured, and Judy returns to her police job. Additionally, Nick becomes the first fox to join law enforcement in the city, proving that prejudice can be overcome.

Do you want them to do Zootopia? Leave us your comments, the first installment can be seen on Disney Plus with this link.