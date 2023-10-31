Zoom has the honor of being one of the videoconferencing tools that has done the most for digital transformation in less time, serving as the main support for the migration to teleworking during the months of confinement due to COVID-19.

However, several studies have determined that, as much as Zoom is the best ally for employees to maintain communication while teleworking, the brain is not capable of connecting at the same level through a video conference as it does face to face. .

You are with Zoom, but you don’t connect. A recent study from Yale University has shown that the brain’s neural signals are significantly reduced when conversing via video call, and return to their usual levels when the conversation is held face to face.

“In this study, we discovered that the social systems of the human brain are more active during real in-person meetings than on Zoom,” said study lead author Joy Hirsch. “Zoom appears to be an impoverished social communication system compared to in-person conditions.”

You have it written on your face. The study delves into the impact of non-verbal communication transmitted by the micromovements of the face and eyes that the brain is able to perceive when facing another person, but not when that image is reproduced digitally through a screen.

The main novelty of this study is that an innovative neuroimaging system developed by the team that developed the study was used. With it, the responses of the neural system can be recorded in individuals who participated in live two-person interactions and in those involved in two-person conversations on Zoom. In the former, the brain reacted with stimuli such as longer looking time and larger pupil diameter, suggesting greater arousal in both brains.

When you talk face to face you synchronize with the other person. The study has also revealed that face-to-face conversations record more coordinated neural activity between the brains of individuals who converse in person. This suggests an increase in reciprocal exchanges of social signals between interacting people.

“In general, the dynamic and natural social interactions that occur spontaneously during in-person interactions appear to be less evident or absent during Zoom encounters,” Hirsch said. “This is a really strong effect. Online representations of faces, at least with current technology, do not have the same ‘privileged access’ to the brain’s social neural circuits that is typical of real things,” says the professor.

Doesn’t anyone think about creativity? One of the main arguments for the mandate of big tech (including Zoom itself) to return to the office has been the decrease in the levels of creativity and innovation in the different teams.

This argument is supported by another study published in the journal Nature, which indicates that video call meetings to jointly think about new ideas are less effective than in-person meetings. The researchers claim that the screen reduces the cognitive focus of the participants, who focus more on their interlocutor and wander less, making them less creative in their ideas.

Hybrid work reduces that friction. One of the reasons why hybrid work is being imposed compared to 100% in-person or teleworking is because this friction in communication and creativity between teams is reduced.

It has been shown that this mixed model is able to strengthen the increase in productivity that teleworking brings by reducing the usual interruptions in the office, and the connection is maintained when communicating between teams in person. This format allows you to reduce the number of unnecessary virtual meetings that ruin productivity.

