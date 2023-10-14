Cyclone, a premium brand from the Chinese company Zongshen/Zonsen, presented the updated version of the RX6 adventure crossover a few months ago, calling it RX650. Based on this motorbike, Cyclone has also chosen to develop a road one, calling it RE 650. What distinguishes these motorbikes is the engine, which derives from the Norton twin-cylinder: Zongshen in fact purchased the rights from the old ownership of the famous English company, before the bankruptcy and purchase by TVS.

The unit, with double overhead camshaft distribution, 4 valves per cylinder, forged pistons and fuel injection is capable of delivering approximately 71 HP at 8,500 rpm. and 62 Nm at 7,000 rpm. This is accompanied by a very respectable chassis: we find KYB upside down forks, Brembo braking system with double front disc, single rear disc and Pirelli Angel GT tires mounted on 17″ alloy wheels. The tank of the RX650 crossover has a capacity of 20 litres, while on the road RE we believe it could have a smaller capacity, around 15 litres. The technological equipment then provides truly refined solutions: color digital display, tire sensor and Full-LED headlights. As for the electronic controls, we still don’t know if this bike will inherit the same ones as the crossover, which include 4 driving modes and an inertial platform that offers the ABS cornering function and traction control. The six-speed gearbox could most likely be a quickshifter for both upshifts and downshifts.