A pizza has to enter through the eyes, but with Zombino of Hell, the zombie pizza, you will think twice before putting it in your mouth. A very spectacular Halloween meal, which is also very easy to replicate.

This zombie pizza is an idea from the Japanese pizzeria Aoki’s Pizza, which is very famous in its country for preparing very original pizzas for special celebrations. We met her last summer, with her famous frozen pizza:

Throughout the month of October, he has put on sale what he has called Zombino of Hell, a pizza para Halloween with a terrifying appearance. Not only is it restless, but it’s quite disgusting to think about eating it.

Aoki’s Pizza has already prepared other zombie pizzas in previous years, but this time it has surpassed itself not only in the design, but in what will happen to you if you put it in your mouth: It has habanero sauce (a very spicy chili), and jalapeños.

The zombie pizza is ideal for Halloween

It’s unlikely that you plan to spend Halloween in Japan, so you won’t be able to access this delicacy. But It is very easy to “clone” at home, to surprise children or friends on Halloween night.

As we see in the photo, this zombie pizza is made up of horrifying eyes that look in all directions, and disgusting rotten zombie fingers that emerge from the inside of the pizza. All seasoned with minced meat and red spicy sauce, simulating blood:

Aoki’s Place

We are sure that many people will not dare to eat it, or will not find it appetizing. But actually It is made with common ingredients, and very tasty.

The fingers are simple pork sausagescut on the edges to simulate nails.

The eyes are… mozzarella cheese, with a black olive cut out in the center, like an iris. It also has potato, mushroom and pepperoni salad.

As you can see, delicious ingredients that are usually part of a good pizza. Zombino of Hell, the zombie pizza, is on sale in Japan until November 5, for about 20 euros. If you’re looking for a casual Halloween dinner, you can make it yourself at home.…