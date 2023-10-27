The talent who grew up in the shadow of Maradona: “The champions today are found on the flanks, in my time there was only Bruno Conti”

Woe to think that the institutional duties of vice president of the Lega Pro have harnessed the class. Gianfranco Zola no longer practices it in the ways he once did, but he has never lost it. Now he uses it when he interacts with the younger ones: two days ago he was in Bari with the boys of the Under 16 team. “The relationship with the new generations is the thing I care about most, as well as the reason that led me to accept the task with enthusiasm.”