Dino Zoff, former Serie A goalkeeper, has released some statements in view of tomorrow’s big match between Napoli and Milan

Dino Zoffformer goalkeeper of A leaguereleased some statements on the frequencies of ‘Radio Kiss Kiss’ in view of the big match of the 10th day of the championship between Napoli e Milan. In particular he focused on Rafael Leao and on the long-distance clash between Mike Maignan e Alex Meret. Here’s his thoughts on the matter.

Dino Zoff’s thoughts on Napoli-Milan

—

“Maignan and Meret are already very strong, but they can still improve. Maignan is explosive, Meret perhaps has more technique, but they are both great goalkeepers. Napoli-Milan? Milan have some problems, but if you leave space for Leao, what happened there happens last year in the Champions League. That’s the whole game, if you manage not to give space to Leao it will be easier for Napoli. Milan’s strength is only Leao who if he finds space becomes very dangerous.” “Ibrahimovic surprised me that time and I understood who he was” >>>