Dino Zoff, former Napoli and Juventus footballer, gave an interview to Radio Goal, live on Kiss Kiss Napoli and spoke about Meret.

“Winning at Wembley is not as difficult as it was in my day. Today the English championship is of great caliber, the national team a little less, while in my time England was something scary. We have the chance to play it, but in the past things were difficult. Goalkeepers who block and never block the ball? But they play well with their feet (he jokes ed.). It is right that goalkeepers learn to play with their feet, but they must not forget how to equalise. I would treat my hands more than my feet. Meret? I wouldn’t tell him to leave Naples. His role is one of responsibility and certain errors become more evident than many others. Meret has all the qualities to make himself heard on the pitch. Then if one starts running away to find the right places, one never grows. So far he has done well, he can improve, he is still young and it would be too simple to change teams to improve.”