The former goalkeeper after FIFA’s decision to assign the 2030 season to Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with inaugural matches in South America: “It continues to seem strange to me”

A football World Cup spread across three continents and six nations “seems strange to me, if there is a reason it could be to try to involve the world. But it continues to seem strange to me”. Dino Zoff, world champion with Italy in 1982, rejects UEFA’s choice to assign the 2030 edition to Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with inaugural matches in South America.

“I’m old – continues Zoff when asked by AdnKronos – but the World Cup concentrated in one nation seemed right to me, if they now choose to spread it around the world the World Cup itself loses its value, I believe there should always be a centre”. According to FIFA, playing in “three continents and six countries” is an invitation to the “whole world to join in the celebration of the beautiful game, the Centenary and the World Cup”. Specifically, the teams will have to move between Morocco, Portugal and Spain, while the centenary celebration ceremony is scheduled in Montevideo, Uruguay, where the first World Cup took place in 1930, Argentina and Paraguay.