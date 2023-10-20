loading…

The Israeli Zionist military has indicated that it will soon launch a land invasion of Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS/Amir Cohen

GAZA – Defense Minister Israel Yoav Gallant told his country’s troops massing on the Gaza border that they would soon see the Palestinian enclave “from the inside”.

This was a signal that the Zionist military was preparing to launch a land invasion with the aim of eliminating Hamas.

Israel continues to pound Gaza with more air strikes, including on Thursday.

It was in response to the shocking Hamas attack on October 7 that killed more than 1,400 Israelis. This Hamas attack was named Operation Storm al-Aqsa.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined a visit by United States President Joe Biden to show Western support for Israel’s war against Hamas.

Israel has surrounded the Gaza Strip’s 2.3 million residents and bombarded the Palestinian enclave in an offensive that has killed thousands and left more than a million homeless.

In northern Gaza, footage obtained by Reuters from the Jabaliya refugee camp showed residents digging with their bare hands inside damaged buildings to free a boy and girl trapped under rocks. A man’s corpse was also pulled out.

Meanwhile, Egypt is taking steps to prepare to send aid through its border with Gaza and the first delivery is expected to take place on Friday (20/10/2023).

The crossing has been inoperative since the first days of the conflict and Israeli bombing on the Palestinian side of the border.

“You now see Gaza from a distance, you will soon see it from the inside. Orders are coming,” Gallant told the Israeli soldiers.