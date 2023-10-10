loading…

The Zionist military confirmed that 900 Israelis had been killed in a massive Hamas attack dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – The Zionist military on Tuesday (10/10/2023) confirmed that 900 people Israel had been killed in a surprise Hamas attack, named Operation Storm al-Aqsa.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also claimed that 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants had been found in Israeli territory since the war began last Saturday.

The IDF has released the names of 123 soldiers killed since the start of the war. The Zionist military also acknowledged that an officer with the rank of lieutenant colonel was killed in a firefight on the northern border with Lebanon, although it is known that this was not a clash with Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force said the IDF had successfully completed the evacuation of communities on the border with the Gaza Strip, and was conducting a manhunt for Hamas militants who may be hiding in Israeli territory.

“The IDF has completed the evacuation of settlements adjacent to the fence in the Gaza Strip, with the exception of settlements with important positions and exceptional cases that remain,” the Israeli Air Force said in a statement carried by Sky News.

“Troops continue to search to ensure the killing of (Hamas militants) who are hiding.”

Previously, the IDF claimed to have regained full control of the border fence.

“The IDF is preparing a barrier of tanks, planes and ships to prevent entry or exit from the Gaza Strip,” added the Israeli Air Force statement.

