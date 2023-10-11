The Ministry of Health announced the death toll on Wednesday evening, and said that 30 deaths were confirmed to be due to cholera through laboratory tests. She said that 905 confirmed cases were recorded, in addition to 4,609 suspected cases.

Cholera is a waterborne disease that can spread rapidly in areas with poor sanitation and is caused by ingestion of contaminated water or food. Zimbabwe struggles to obtain clean water.

In some of the worst-hit areas in parts of Manicaland and Masvingo provinces, large funeral gatherings have been halted, a common practice in the southern African country where people flock to mourn the dead.

The government said that no more than 50 people are allowed to attend funerals, while citizens should avoid shaking hands and are not allowed to serve food at funerals.

The government also said that citizens should stop going to open markets and attend some social gatherings and church camps held in the open air, as there is usually no health infrastructure.

Zimbabwe has often imposed restrictions during recurring cholera outbreaks.