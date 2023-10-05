Starting for two seasons, also protagonist against Real: but De Laurentiis wants to reduce his salary and the Pole isn’t up for it

Naples

It’s been two summers since Piotr Zielinski seemed on the verge of leaving Naples and it’s been two summers since – luckily for Napoli – he decided to stay in the blue shirt. Now, however, it is time for the Pole who also enchanted against Real Madrid to renew his contract, otherwise he will not be able to live up to the rule according to which “there are no twos without threes” and a divorce will take place next summer that everyone wants to avoid, starting with the Azzurri fans.

Yes, but why did we get to October 2023 with Zielinski’s contract still expiring on June 30, 2024? Already last season, Napoli believed a cycle was closed, which is why they put up for sale many valuable pieces of the historic group (see Koulibaly) and dismantled the team that had enchanted for years, without however managing to win the scudetto. In the Giuntoli-Spalletti revolution, Zielinski was also about to end, wanted by West Ham, but the player’s renunciation of the many London pounds practically gave birth to the tricolour. Yes, because with Zielinski Napoli once again “dressed” with the 4-3-3, Raspadori was more on the bench than on the pitch and the Azzurri made a magnificent sprint to the third championship in their history.

Thus, after twelve months the parties found themselves discussing on new bases: Zielinski on the strength of a fantastic season, De Laurentiis firm in his conviction of extending the contract, but with a salary lower than what the Pole currently receives. It was impossible to find a summary and here Piotr ended up on the market again. The Arab mermaids, however, do not enchant as much as the Partenope mermaid and so Zielinski and his wife once again preferred their home in the Campi Flegrei, their Neapolitan acquaintances and a city that adopted them.

Zielu started off great again, he also scored the last two penalties that were “hot” after Osimhen refused to take them and basically became the soul of the team – as before, more than before. Now, imagining that all this ends without even trying to find an agreement to move forward together would be sad to even imagine and therefore the negotiations will restart shortly also because otherwise Zielinski will be able to sign with any other club from the end of January and this time – since of the last major contract of his career – Piotr won’t make any concessions either.

