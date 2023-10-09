The French former Juventus footballer spoke to the Bianconeri website on the occasion of the centenary of the Agnelli ownership

The Juventus won the derby against Saturday evening Torino per 2-0, thanks to the goals of Federico Gatti and Arek Milik. Allegri’s team thus arrived at the break with a good victory, which took them to third place in the standings, four points behind first-place AC Milan, against whom the Bianconeri will play in the restart.

Meanwhile tomorrow, at the PalaAlpitour in Turin, there will be an evening to celebrate 100 years of the Agnelli property, and there are many champions of Juventus history expected for tomorrow. Among these Zinedine Zidanewho spoke in memory of his years spent in black and white and the Lawyer.

“I experienced many emotions: how can I not think of the Lawyer, always attentive to me, of his phone calls at dawn after a match won, of his appearances at training sessions…. the world stopped! Juve was more than a family, it was a place where I really learned what “competitiveness” meant as a player, and who also pushed me in my life as a man and in my family.”

October 9 – 2.58pm

