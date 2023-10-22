Zhang Heng is considered the Chinese Leonardo da Vinci… 1,300 years after the Italian genius was born. Scientist, astronomer, painter, inventor and writer, One of Zhang Heng’s most notable inventions was a simoscope capable of detecting earthquakes.. And works!

Today we can measure the intensity of earthquakes with great precision, but we still cannot predict them. Zhang Heng’s simoscope does not predict them either, but it does detect earthquakes imperceptible to humansor that they occur hundreds of kilometers away, and even reveals in which direction they have occurred.

The seismograph was invented in 1842 by Scottish physicist James David Forbes. So Zhang Heng designed this precursor 1,700 years earlier. You can see it in the opening photo of the news.

Zhang Heng’s Simoscope

In addition to leaving memorable poems and writings for posterity, Heng was for years a royal astronomer. With a rudimentary telescope that he invented, he mapped 2,500 stars. He discovered 320 new ones, which he named.

He was also a scientist and inventor. 1,900 years ago, Zhang Heng knew the consequences of earthquakes, but he was completely wrong about their origin.

He called his invention the “Earthquake Weather Vane” because he believed they were caused… by the wind. Although his theory was wrong, he did know how they occurred: the ground moved. Thanks to that, your simoscope works perfectly.

Zhang Heng’s earthquake detector is made up of a kind of metal vessel which has eight dragons around it, each of them with a metal ball in its mouth. Just below each dragon, there is a toad.

Each dragon faces one of the eight cardinal positions: north, south, east, west, northwest, etc.

The key is the pendulum that hangs inside the vessel, connected by a wire to the eight dragons. You can see it here:

When an earthquake occurred, no matter how slight or far away, The pendulum moved in one direction, according to the movement of the tectonic plates. This caused the corresponding dragon to release the metal ball, which fell into the toad’s mouth.

The guards watching the “earthquake weather vane” heard the noise of the metal ball falling into the toad, and depending on which one it was, they could tell in which direction an earthquake had occurred.

It was very famous at the time, and the record of an earthquake in the direction of Kasu, 600 kilometers from the court, has been written, as the toad pointed out. A few days later, a messenger arrived from Kasu, warning that the city had suffered an earthquake.

Zhang Heng’s curious simoscope was capable of detecting earthquakes 1,900 years ago. It was very useful, because it could detect the direction of an earthquake days before the messengers arrived, so they could send help in advance. An invention worthy of a genius.