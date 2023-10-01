Zeynep Atilgan, who is one of the youngest actresses in the cast of Family Secrets, has a promising future both in acting and academically, as she currently combines her studies in physics with her career as an actress.

Therefore, to disconnect during the summer, the young woman loves to enjoy the most idyllic and paradisiacal places. Zeynep, who is in love with her country, has spent most of her summer in Turkey. And although she has toured the entire territory, thanks to her publications on her networks we have discovered that she has especially had fun on the Turkish Aegean coast.

With the return to routine, the actress, who plays Parla, has decided to change her look. A few days ago, Zeynep surprised us all through her social networks by publishing a photo… with blonde hair! She couldn’t be more beautiful!

Will this change have to do with the recordings of the new chapters? Are the writers trying to show a new personality through the change of look? How many unknowns! We will be attentive to the Family Secrets chapters to find out!

