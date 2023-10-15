ZeroCO2 Benefit companies e B Corp very active in the fight against climate change, has decided to revolutionize the monitoring system of its reforestation projects thanks to a new platform that allows companies and users to monitor in real time the environmental and social impact of forests created together with local communities. The innovative control model studied with APART and Synesthesia involves the use of maps and satellite images that allow projects to be traced in a timely manner created within the forests in different parts of the world: the aim is to allow a clear and complete vision of the contribution made to global reforestation and the social impact generated on local farming communities.

ZeroCO2

Users will then be able to check the number of families supported by reforestation, the m² reforested, the tons of CO2 absorbed and other impact indicators. Furthermore, companies will be able to purchase a forest directly from the shop and access the dashboard to monitor the impact created in an overall view.

ZeroCO2

“In zeroCO2 we have always worked to guarantee transparency on the monitoring of the individual planted tree, but individual trees create forests. What we have built with indigenous communities and our partners to date is so large that it can be seen from space: this is why we have created a platform that allows us to monitor our reforestation projects through satellite technology. We have changed our perspective and now we no longer look at the impact generated by individual trees, but through the strength of an ecosystem that intertwines nature, companies, farming communities and individual people who, with their choices, decide to have a positive impact on the Planet. Because together, we are forest” these are the words of Nicolò PesceBrand e Product Manager di zeroCO2.

“The zeroCO2 project reflects our values, our vision and our sustainable way of doing business. For these reasons we did not hesitate for a single moment to accept this challenge. Our factory team worked with professionalism and passion to develop the innovative platform that it allows everyone, not just companies, to take part in a concrete way in the sustainable revolution. Making the world a better place with technology is possible. I am convinced that innovation and digital are the most suitable tools today capable of helping companies to be more aware of their social and environmental impact on the territory” these are the words of Francesco RonchiPresident and founder of Synesthesia.

I had the opportunity to interview Andrea Pesce, founder of zeroCO2; Below are questions and answers.

ZeroCO2 was born in 2019 thanks to the synergy between you and the Guatemalan Virgilio Galicia; Was your meeting fortuitous? Did you already know each other?

Virgilio and I met when I was developing a school innovation project in Guatemala, it was 2018 and he was a teacher of one of the schools with which I collaborated. One weekend I organized a barbecue with a few people and in a somewhat strange way he arrived early in the morning with a lot of spices offering me to start seasoning the meat. Imagine that, we immediately discovered that we are both passionate about cooking, I remember that we had breakfast with the alXXX, oh well, something not very sustainable and unmentionable but very good.

Andrea Pesce and Virgilio Galicia

Why did you leave Guatemala?

ZeroCO2 couldn’t start anywhere else. We are a company born from a project and not from a commercial whim. Which came first, the chicken or the egg? In zeroCO2 we know this, first the relationships with the communities and then later, looking for how to finance the projects, we had the idea of ​​expanding the possibility of participating to all companies and private individuals who wanted it. But the first ever delivery of zeroCO2, well before the company was founded, took place with Virgilio’s machine. I remember that we went to get some trees that the Guatemalan state gave away and that no one punctually collected. We took them and brought them to a community with which we were developing a project in a school.

Andrea Pesce and Virgilio Galicia

“Planting trees around the world is a peaceful gesture, yet at the same time completely revolutionary”, these are your words. How is your green revolution going?

Ours had a great time. The one that surrounds us a little less well. It seems that now, between governments, companies and individual citizens, there is a bit of a competition to find alternatives, excuses, to implement ecological transition projects and to achieve the minimum objectives necessary to build a more equitable planet. Europe is fine but Europe is only a piece of the problem and an even smaller piece of the solution. From Europe we should put the rest of the world in a position to be able to further strengthen their transition paths.





You have thrown yourself into a great project aimed at protecting our very young planet: what do you think of today’s young people? Do you think we have a good level of environmental awareness?

I don’t know, I wish I could have an answer. The data says yes. The beers in the bars do not entirely confirm the data, as often happens. In other words, “young people” are a lot of things, there is no committee of “young people” with its own agenda. It seems to me that there is a bit of everything, I certainly haven’t found any deniers yet, which I would give as a minimum basis from which to start. However, it doesn’t seem to me, rightly, that there is a desire for the many sacrifices that the transition requires. In fact, no young person can be blamed when he has not given up something. How can we blame ourselves since the problem was created by grandparents and parents and now we are the ones experiencing its effects. We were literally left holding the match.

Andrea Pesce

What do you think is the importance of this new monitoring system designed with APART and Synesthesia which uses maps and satellite images that allow reforestation projects to be traced in a timely manner?

ZeroCO2 has always made technology a cornerstone of its positioning. We almost never use this word because in 2023 it has an elusive lateral sense, we have given a name to the final solution: tracking and transparency. How can we, in 2023, not allow anyone to monitor what is happening on the other side of the world in an objective and transparent way? In my opinion it can’t. Simple. Using satellite images is not as granular as photographing a single tree but it is clearly more objective and transparent. The images are not ours but from Google, you can go back in time and understand what the additional nature of our presence in the area was.

How do you see Italy compared to the foreign countries in which you operate? Can we consider ourselves a virtuous people?

No. No people can ever define themselves as virtuous when they let people die at sea. This cancels out any other social results one may have achieved.

You are also very attentive to rural communities. How is the project you recently started in Tanzania going, which in addition to fighting desertification aims to help women’s emancipation?

Tanzania is a truly incredible country, full of great potential and at the same time overwhelmed by its history and regional contingencies. Vvisiting our projects in the country I was able to touch dead earth, crystallized earth with my own hands, see with my own eyes what this means, the effects of erosion and the impossibility of thinking of a different future in this context. Yet we try, we are convinced that with a lot of work we can find a point of balance between human existence in the territory and the environment that surrounds them. It is more difficult than in other contexts, because if it doesn’t rain for months and then suddenly it rains as it was supposed to rain in 2 months, it is clear to anyone that the rains will destroy everything, any cultivation will go under water since the land will have difficulties to absorb it. Any attempt at haphazard reforestation, not thought through and considered in context, will fail and people’s enthusiasm will fade. It’s difficult but we like challenges otherwise what were we born to do. Together with our Tanzanian colleagues, we will find a solution that will allow us to imagine and rewrite a more equitable future.

ZeroCo2 in Tanzania

Finally, how do you see our future?

In a few weeks they will be four years old. Never before has zeroCO2 been rediscovering the enormous value of its projects and its direct presence in the area. Our future can only pass through this. We are expanding the support model of our projects so that very soon we will be able to celebrate the second or third million trees. Oh yes, because in September we will finish planting the 1,200,000th zeroCO2 tree. We are very happy. We want to expand our presence throughout Latin America and create projects that are able to support as many peasant communities as possible.

ZeroCo2

