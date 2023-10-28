Because of patronage of the Lucca Comics and Games of the Israeli embassy in Italythe cartoonist Zero limestone decided not to attend the event.
Michele Rechthe cartoonist’s real name, announced the news via his official Facebook page with a long post in which he explains in detail the reason for this decision.
Unfortunately, the patronage of the Israeli embassy over Lucca Comics represents a problem for me. At this moment in which two million people are stuck in Gaza who don’t even know if they will be alive the next day, after over 6000 civilian deaths, men, women and children starving and exhausted waiting for the next bombing or an invasion of earth, while politicians shout on TV that there are no civilians in Gaza and that Gaza must be destroyed, while even the United Nations calls for a ceasefire – the minimum really – which is contemptuously rejected, for me coming to celebrate in there represents a short circuit that I can’t handle.
This patronage has been discussed for days, given the delicate geopolitical situation following the Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip. Israel justifies this attack as a reaction toterrorist attack occurred on October 7 by the radical Palestinian group Hamaswhich governs the Gaza Strip itself.
Zerocalcare’s decision has already been the subject of both several praises what about heavy criticism. The deputy prime minister Matteo Salvinivia Twitter/X he said he was sorry for this, underlining that he will instead be present at the event in the name of art and freedom:
It is unfortunate that for some people the support of the Israeli embassy for a beautiful cultural event is a problem, to the point of canceling their presence. I think exactly the opposite, and I will do everything possible to be at the same level Lucca Comics. Long live art, long live freedom.
The organizers of the event also expressed their opinion in this regard through a press release in which they explained their reasons:
This patronage – not onerous – was received, like many of the patronages that have accompanied the festival in recent years, to recognize the value of our cultural program. This institutional attribution derives from work that lasted almost a year, a project that involved two artists known and appreciated in Italy and around the world, Asaf and Tomer Hanuka, to whom Lucca dedicated an exhibition and entrusted the image of a edition focused on the theme Together, in the name of sharing those values that have always guided us: respect, community, inclusion and participation.
We respect personal choices, we respect everyone’s opinions and we have always had the ambition of being the place where it is possible to be together despite differences. We believe in people and in the ability to demonstrate that the active citizenship of the Lucca Comics & Games community can be better than what is around it. We always work to guarantee this freedom, to give space to dialogue on many different topics including those of this pressing current situation, as already foreseen in our program.
