TV, Italians’ interest in buying one is growing in autumn. The absence of inflation also helps

According to the recent Auditel-Censis reporttoday in Italy there are 42 million and 900 thousand devices TV and of these there are almost 15 million Smart TV. TV, on the other hand, is present in over 97% of homes, and it is therefore not surprising that it remains at the center of Italians’ media consumption. In this context, an ideal – the leading international price comparison portal in Europe – conducted a survey among Italian consumers to understand how the online sector is moving and which types of televisions are most sought after.

First of all, it turns out that the market is in full swing: with the arrival of autumn, the season in which the Italian schedules and also the streaming programming is becoming significant again, searches for new TVs continue to grow online too: +27% over the last month compared to the previous 30 days. With a growing interest also for video projectors (+22%) e player multimediali – such as TV sticks and TV boxes – to make your TV connected (+13%).

Second an idealthe filter most searched for by Italians over the last year when it comes to latest generation televisions is the 4K, i.e. ultra HD. They follow l’HDR, then the High Dynamic Range, which more accurately expresses the details of very bright and very dark scenes. Following you arewhich beats the QLED. While interest in the 8K world is still low, probably also due to the generally higher costs.

The entire sector of TV, on average, was still able to experience slightly lower costs this year (around – 10%). In more detail, the TV QLED recorded online costs that were around 18% lower than last year, while all the other latest generation models still guaranteed lower costs of 6/7%, which for a TV 8K equates to a lower price of around 280 euros.

As regards possible savings, however, price comparisons always prove to be particularly useful for the cause: just think that those who purchased a home cinema system this year were able to find savings of up to 41%, therefore around 600 euros. Considerable savings also for those who have purchased online a multimedia player (-26%), a digital decoder (-17%), a video projector (-9%) or just a TV (-7%).

Despite this, i televisions are in second place among the product categories on which Italians would like to spend less, immediately after smartphone. In detail, examining idealo data relating to activations of the price alert function, consumers would like TVs to have costs 19% lower on average. Finally, it is interesting to note how over the last month there has been a correspondence between the most offered models and the most desired ones: 55-inch TVs, in fact, are on average the most requested, at the same time representing over 20% of the catalogue. .

“Even if the television sector is one of the few not to suffer the repercussions of inflation, the cost of the latest generation ones is still considered high by digital consumers – he commented Antonio Pilelloidealo communications manager for Italy – Fortunately, the price comparison guarantees respectable online savings, even more so if you don’t choose the latest model but just opt ​​for the previous one.”

